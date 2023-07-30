Home » Here is the ordinance and the affected areas
World

Here is the ordinance and the affected areas

by admin
Here is the ordinance and the affected areas

by palermolive.it – ​​1 minute ago

In Palermo, the environmental emergency is taking center stage, especially the dioxin risk being monitored after the fires that hit the entire metropolitan city at the beginning of the week. On Saturday a technical table was held between the Municipality, the Metropolitan City, Arpa, Asp, the Regional Department of Civil Protection, Civil Protection of the metropolitan city, firefighters, the University of Palermo,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, checks on food and farms for dioxin risk: here is the ordinance and the areas concerned appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it”.

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Purchase of prepaid cards only with ID | Info

You may also like

Vittorio Prodi, brother of Romano and former European...

Paralyzed Man Regains Movement and Touch in Hand...

My Neighbor Totoro – Mondo Japan

The records of my life by Marta Jiménez...

In Marseille, the crossroads of today’s Europe

At least two civilians killed and multiple injured...

Ukraine latest news. Russian bombs on the Kherson...

John Holland incensed the Red Star dressing room...

Severe storms and winds in Washington, 200,000 people...

There’s been a new drone strike in Moscow

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy