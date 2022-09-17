Home News Women’s fashion between achievements and challenges in the Sole 24 Ore Special
Women’s fashion is experiencing a moment of chiaroscuro: on the one hand, the recovery in turnover, the driving force of exports that has allowed the sector to return to pre-Covid levels; on the other hand, the energy crisis and inflation which not only affect companies but also undermine consumer confidence. Important challenges to which made in Italy fashion has never escaped and certainly will not escape this time.

We tell them – through interviews, stories, analyzes and products – in the Speciale Moda Donna di Moda 24, on newsstands on Tuesday 20 September as an attachment to the newspaper. A key date because it marks the beginning of the fashion week, but also the passing of the baton between fairs (from Micam, Mipel and The One to Lineapelle and White) which – together with the fashion shows – animate the city of Milan and help to confirm its an increasingly prominent international role.

On the catwalks and in the stands of the fairs, the collections for spring-summer 2023 will be presented with which the made in Italy companies are going to conquer foreign markets which – thanks to the depreciation of the euro, but also the undisputed quality of the garments – are buying more and more made in Italy garments. In the lead, the USA and the Middle East which, together with some European countries – have saved many realities after the decline of the Russian market.

Among the drivers of the accounts of companies there are sales strategies increasingly based on omnichannel with store openings, collaborations with selected wholesale customers and, of course, ecommerce platforms. Sustainability deserves a separate chapter, an area in which Made in Italy has always tried to “excel” by anticipating competitors and leveraging the supply chain of excellence: great ideas come from young talents, the lifeblood of the system.

A “lifestyle” system that links the textile-fashion-accessory double thread with the so-called enlarged sectors (jewelery, beauty, sunglasses), reaching a turnover of over 90 billion euros a year.

