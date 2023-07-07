Home » Women’s football unites in a photographic exhibition in Bogotá at the gates of the World Cup
Women’s football unites in a photographic exhibition in Bogotá at the gates of the World Cup

Kelly Nascimento sponsored the exhibition, which also has the support of the Fundación Selección Colombia and Common Goal, under the title “On the Courts: A Thousand Women, A Thousand Stories.”

“There are 15 women telling their stories; the world is full of movies, books about women, but with these photographs we give them a voice so they can tell their own story,” said Nascimento about some images that, in his opinion, represent a reflection of the society.

“Football is a mirror, everything that happens on the field happens in society. It is a unique language that we can all speak,” he said to give recognition to the role of women.

“We need a radical collaboration from all together, managers, the press. It is not about showing sport more in the media, it is about how it is shown, the adjectives used to talk about women’s sports are different from the men’s. Each one has to look at how it is contributing to create a more equitable world,” he emphasized.

The co-founder of Common Goal, Jurgen Griesbeck, a project sponsored by the Spanish soccer player Juan Mata that seeks to involve soccer players from different places so that they contribute 1% of their salary, also appreciated the initiative.

“As a society, we have spent many decades without resolving issues such as gender equality. If we can’t really take it seriously, then we will never do it. Football serves as a metaphor, symbol, megaphone, example… to bring it to reality” , he expressed before delving into the objectives of Common Goal.

And he explained: “What we propose is that each girl and boy have a safe place to develop their talent, be it football or anything else. Football is the motivator to get involved in growth processes. Gender equity that is not It’s an issue of women, but of us as a global society, it’s intersectional.”

