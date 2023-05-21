Home » Work accidents, garbage collector hit by waste truck – Tuscany
Work accidents, garbage collector hit by waste truck – Tuscany

Work accidents, garbage collector hit by waste truck – Tuscany

At the port of the Isola del Giglio, the 56-year-old was transported to the hospital

(ANSA) – GIGLIO ISLAND, MAY 21 – An ecological operator was hit by the refuse truck. The accident at work took place this morning, around 6.35, at the port of Isola del Giglio (Grosseto).

The 56-year-old was transported in code 2 with the Pegaso helicopter rescue to the Grosseto hospital. The emergency vehicles of the 118 of the South East Tuscany ASL, the Misericordia del Giglio and the carabinieri intervened on the spot. The prevention, hygiene and safety service in the workplace has been activated. (HANDLE).

