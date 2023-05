The salvation clash of the Via del Mare ends in a draw, without great opportunities where the fear of making mistakes won (the most dangerous chances for Nzola and Ekdal only in the final). Distances unchanged between them, but both Lecce and Spezia earn a point over Verona, now third last alone. Spice at +1, Lecce at +3. Meanwhile, with this draw, also comes the verdict of the arithmetic relegation of the Cremonese