Source of information: Shenzhen Municipal Health Commission

Date of information provision: 2023-03-27 11:56

On the morning of March 23, the 2023 Citywide Sanitation Supervision Work Conference was successfully held. With the theme of “Comprehensively implementing the new development concept and striving to create high-quality development of the health supervision industry”, the meeting summarized and reviewed the main work in 2022, fully grasped the situation and development ideas, and clarified the key work arrangements for 2023. Chang Juping, deputy director of the Municipal Health Commission, attended the meeting and delivered a speech, and Lu Yuping, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Municipal Health Supervision Bureau, made a work report.

The meeting pointed out that in 2022, under the strong leadership of the Municipal Health Work Committee and the Municipal Health and Health Commission, the city’s health supervision system will fully promote the modernization of the health and health comprehensive supervision and law enforcement system and law enforcement capabilities, and promote the steady improvement of the strength, intensity, breadth and temperature of supervision and law enforcement. . The first is to be as cautious as the beginning, and do a solid job in the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. The whole system adheres to high-frequency and high-quality supervision and inspections without slackening, grasps the weapon of law enforcement, fully supports the overall situation of the fight against the epidemic, supervises the implementation of policies and regulations, and effectively safeguards the safety and health of the people. The second is to strengthen the foundation through scientific planning, and standardize the construction to a new level. Research and draft the “14th Five-Year Development Plan for Health Supervision and Law Enforcement in Shenzhen”, continue to improve the construction of the institutional system, comprehensively promote the high-level construction of the team, adhere to the promotion of characteristic law popularization, and further improve the level of legalization of health supervision. The third is to adhere to the leadership of innovation, and constantly enrich and improve the comprehensive supervision mechanism of the industry. Continue to promote the innovation of comprehensive supervision models, explore and practice the “transparent practice” project in the medical industry, improve “Internet + supervision”, and optimize administrative approval services. The fourth is to pay close attention to prevention and cure the root cause, and industry supervision continues to advance in depth. Make every effort to standardize the market order of the medical service industry, improve the supervision level of public health services, and promote the quality and efficiency of occupational health supervision. The fifth is to promote the integrated development of party building and business under the guidance of studying, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Do a good job in the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, continue to promote the theoretical study of the party’s innovative policies, and do a good job in the construction of the style of law enforcement teams.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to fully grasp the situation and development ideas faced by the health supervision work in the new stage, take “strengthening comprehensiveness, improving capabilities, promoting norms, and establishing authority” as the main line of work, and strive to take solid steps on the track of promoting high-quality development. The first is to strengthen the linkage of the supervision system and promote the high-quality development of health supervision. Focusing on the difficulties in the supervision of the medical and health industry, promote the implementation of the comprehensive supervision system for the medical and health industry. Establish a “three letters and two letters” supervision system to promote the standardization of supervision and law enforcement work. Promote inclusive and prudent supervision, and optimize double random spot checks. The second is to strengthen team building and comprehensively improve the level of health supervision capabilities. Continue to strengthen the multi-dimensional training system construction of “practical operation + inspection + evaluation”, strengthen the construction of practical training bases, enhance practical training, and regularly carry out experience exchanges such as city-wide case discussions. The third is to focus on the main responsibility and main business, and promote the improvement of quality and efficiency of industry health supervision. Carry out a series of special law enforcement actions to consolidate the main responsibility of institutions. The fourth is to strengthen the practical application of supervision and continue to improve “Internet + supervision”. Deeply promote the “transparent practice” project in the medical industry, continuously strengthen the application of the diversified supervision system for medical services, and effectively form a closed business loop of monitoring-warning-reminder-verification-disposition. The fifth is to keep pace with the times and innovate again, and strengthen the publicity of health supervision and law popularization. Consolidate the “1+N” publicity structure, and compile the “Comprehensive Report on Sanitation Supervision Work in the City”. The sixth is to improve political standing and do a solid job in party building in the new era.

The members of the leadership team of the Municipal Health Supervision Bureau, the heads of various departments, the main heads of the health supervision offices of each district (new district), and the main heads of the public health centers of Bao’an and Longgang Streets attended the meeting. The meeting commended the 2022 Shenzhen Health Supervision and Law Enforcement Case Handling Experts, the Advanced Collective of Law Popularization Work, the Law Enforcement Case Quality Award, and the Work Advanced Unit. To exchange experience on the work situation.

