Neustadt/Aisch | Drunk to the police

A woman should have left her car in Neustadt/Aisch. As reported by the police, she comes to the inspection to file a complaint against her husband for assault. A police officer notices that the woman is drunk. A test gives a blood alcohol level of 1.7 – the problem is that she drove to the police in her car. Proceedings are now underway against them.
