July 28 is World Hepatitis Day

Xinmin Evening News (Reporter Gao Yang) Today is the 12th “World Hepatitis Day”. July 28 is the birthday of Nobel laureate Baruch Bloomberg, who discovered the hepatitis B virus and developed a viral diagnostic test and vaccine. To commemorate the epidemiologist, WHO decided in 2010 to designate July 28 as “World Hepatitis Day”. How is viral hepatitis spread? Can expectant mothers with hepatitis B give birth to healthy babies? Experts from the Third Affiliated Hospital of Naval Military Medical University (Shanghai Oriental Hepatobiliary Surgery Hospital) answered questions for the public.

According to Liu Hui, vice president of the hospital, viral hepatitis is highly contagious, and different viral hepatitis transmission routes are different. “Hepatitis A and E are transmitted through the digestive tract, such as patients ingesting virus-contaminated food or water; hepatitis B, C and D are mainly transmitted through body fluids, including blood.” Liu Hui said, “Hepatitis B Hepatitis and Hepatitis C are major global health challenges, affecting an estimated 325 million people worldwide, and both are major causes of liver cancer, causing more than 1 million deaths each year.”

Under normal circumstances, patients with mild hepatitis are no different from ordinary people, and they do not have much impact on work and life, but if they are allowed to develop, it may lead to serious consequences. According to Wang Hongyang, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, this is also one of the many bottlenecks facing liver cancer prevention and treatment in my country. “Many liver cancer patients in my country have underlying liver diseases, and the treatment is difficult; in addition, liver cancer usually progresses rapidly, and patients with advanced stage have poor prognosis and high mortality.” Wang Hongyang told reporters.

In order to improve the early diagnosis rate of liver cancer in my country, Academician Wang Hongyang led the “National Multi-Center Prospective Liver Cancer Very Early Warning Screening”, and established an early screening program for high-risk groups of liver cancer with my country’s independent intellectual property rights. Liver cancer patients receive timely diagnosis and treatment. She also led the team to develop GPC-3 diagnostic reagents with completely independent intellectual property rights, which have been used in the diagnosis of liver cancer and the companion diagnosis of precision immunotherapy. As a unique target, GPC-3 is jointly conducting clinical research on CAR-T cell therapy for liver cancer. At present, the team led by him is conducting in-depth research on strategies to block the progression of hepatitis to liver cancer, and promote precise tumor targeting and immunotherapy.

“The liver area is located at the right rib of the human body. If there is dull pain in the liver area, you should be alert to whether it is caused by hepatitis.” Liu Hui pointed out that the yellowing of the skin and sclera, dark yellow urine, and loss of appetite are also signs of hepatitis. alarm bell.

Liu Hui reminded that patients with hepatitis should develop good eating habits every day. It is recommended to eat more vegetables and fruits, and at the same time, reduce the intake of sugar, fat and other foods appropriately on the basis of meeting daily needs. “It is crucial to quit smoking and drinking. Tobacco and alcohol damage the liver very much. At the same time, it is necessary to carry out appropriate exercise and control weight.” In addition, the abuse of drugs and health products that have direct damage to the liver should be avoided.

Wang Hui, deputy chief physician of the Department of Hepatology of the hospital, revealed that some expectant mothers with hepatitis B worry about whether they can give birth to healthy babies. “Not all hepatitis B expectant mothers will transmit hepatitis B virus to their children. Whether it will be transmitted is determined by the health status of hepatitis B expectant mothers at that time and the state of hepatitis B virus in the body.”

According to reports, for patients diagnosed with hepatitis B before pregnancy and in line with the indications for anti-HBV treatment, interferon therapy can be used before pregnancy, and the treatment can be completed 6 months before the decision to become pregnant; for hepatitis B diagnosed before pregnancy, there is no need for For patients on antiviral therapy, it is necessary to closely detect the quantification of HBV DNA during pregnancy; for expectant mothers who are first diagnosed with hepatitis B during pregnancy, if they are also eligible for antiviral therapy, tenofovir can also be used Or antiviral therapy with tenofovir alafenamide.

“Combined immunization is also an important measure to block the mother-to-child transmission of hepatitis B virus. Newborns can receive hepatitis B vaccine combined with hepatitis B immune globulin injection to further reduce the rate of mother-to-child transmission.” Wang Hui pointed out.

Vice President Liu Hui said that the liver damage caused by early hepatitis can be recovered after systematic health adjustment and treatment. Hepatitis patients need to always pay attention to their liver function through regular and targeted physical examinations, so as to achieve early detection and early intervention. The whole society needs to respect and understand every hepatitis patient, and not discriminate against hepatitis patients or virus carriers because of blind fear.

