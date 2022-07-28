[The Epoch Times, July 27, 2022]Now, the time for the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is getting closer and closer. The infighting between Xi Jinping and anti-Xi forces has intensified. At present, the two sides are fighting fiercely on three major issues.

Although the general trend of deteriorating Sino-US relations is irreversible, if Xi wants to fight for a “third re-election”, it is his best choice to maintain a “fight but not broken” between China and the United States.

After all, the United States is still the most powerful country in the world, and the United States is in a leading position in the world in terms of market, technology, capital, talent, and finance. China has more demands on the US than the US has on China. Xi’s complete opposition to the United States will only bring him the greatest external pressure.

Since Biden took office, the general tone of US policy toward the CCP has been: competition, cooperation, and confrontation. The Biden administration has repeatedly emphasized that setting up “guardrails” in US-China relations to prevent conflicts from derailing and getting out of control, in fact, is also “fight but not broken.”

However, the common vision of the anti-Xi forces in the United States and the CCP’s anti-Xi forces is: to be anti-Xi not anti-communist, to oust Xi from power, and to return to the good times when the US and Chinese dignitaries jointly “made a fortune” before Xi came to power.

From January 28, 2021, when the American think tank “Atlantic Council” issued the “Longer Telegram” to the financial giant George Soros’s successive remarks of “anti-Xi not anti-Communist”, the anti-Xi forces in the United States have been deteriorating Sino-US relations Put the responsibility on Xi personally, regard Xi as the biggest enemy of the United States, and want to put Xi in a desperate situation in order to drive Xi out of power.

On January 19, 2022, since the person who signed “Ark and China” published a long anti-Xi article, the spokesperson of the CCP’s anti-Xi forces in the United States has also been singing the tune of “anti-Xi, not anti-Communist”, which is also responsible for the deterioration of Sino-US relations. Putting it on Xi’s head, he did not hesitate to create all kinds of rumors, and kept scolding Xi, anti-Xi, and infringing on Xi, prompting the anti-Xi forces in the United States to take a heavy hand on Xi, with the purpose of ousting Xi from power.

Judging from the actual situation of Sino-US relations, Biden and Xi Jinping, two old acquaintances, can be regarded as understanding each other, and they are both maintaining a “fight but not broken” situation.

After the pandemic, the U.S. economy is heading for recession, inflation has reached the highest level in 40 years, oil prices have skyrocketed, and some areas are still highly dependent on China’s supply chain. The Biden administration does not intend to completely decouple from China.

For Xi Jinping, the three carriages of the Chinese economy—export, investment, and consumption—have all gone wrong, and the real estate and financial industries have also entered troubled times.

Especially after Russia launched the war against Ukraine, Putin’s quick-fix tactics failed. Western countries led by the United States imposed all-round sanctions on Russia, which led to Russia facing unprecedented difficulties and made Xi more scruples in handling Sino-US relations.

Although the positions of the anti-Xi forces in China and the United States are highly consistent, their attitude towards the CCP runs counter to the global anti-communist tide. After experiencing major events such as the China-US trade war, Hong Kong’s anti-extradition, and the global spread of the “CCP virus”, it is impossible for China-US relations to return to the pre-Xi era. They want to relive their old dreams after ousting Xi from power, but it can only be wishful thinking.

The author predicts that before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, it is impossible for Biden to actively seek conflict with Xi; nor is it possible for Xi to risk the breakdown of Sino-US relations and embark on the road of confrontation with the United States.

Recently, the news of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan in August has been widely hyped at home and abroad.

Pelosi originally planned to visit Taiwan in April, but had to delay it due to illness.

At that time, the Hong Kong media “Hong Kong 01” with the background of Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong once published an article saying that if Pelosi really visits Taiwan and China only responds with military exercises or diplomatic protests or recalls the ambassador, then China is good at relations with the United States. And the tough image of daring to fight and the seriousness of the Chinese government’s one-China principle will face severe challenges internationally.

The article said that Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan will be followed by Beijing’s most violent military response to date.

This undoubtedly encourages Xi to take the toughest measures to confront the United States.

In fact, there has been historical precedent for the Speaker of the US House of Representatives to visit Taiwan.

In 1997, when Jiang Zemin was the top political and military leader of the Chinese Communist Party, Gingrich, the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, went to Taipei to meet with Taiwanese leader Lee Teng-hui just a few days after visiting Beijing and Shanghai. Gingrich said that at the time, he had warned Chinese leaders in person that the United States would intervene militarily if Taiwan was attacked.

Gingrich said the response he received at the time was “calm,” and the Chinese foreign ministry publicly criticized Gingrich after his visit to Taiwan, but the response was limited to words.

On the Taiwan Strait issue, Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong, Xi’s number one political enemies, have always feared that the world would not be in chaos.

On November 24 last year, the Chinese Communist Party with Jiang and Zeng backgrounds published the article “Jiang Zemin: The Taiwan Issue is My Biggest Concern” on the “Multidimensional Network”. In particular, Jiang was quoted as saying: “If we want to take military action (against Taiwan), it should be sooner rather than later.” This is a straightforward encouragement to Xi Jinping to immediately attack Taiwan by force.

Earlier, I have mentioned in many articles that Jiang Zemin is the biggest traitor in contemporary China. How could the biggest traitor’s “biggest concern” be Taiwan?

The extreme remarks made by Jiang, Zeng, and their men on the Taiwan issue have the real intention of urging Xi to launch a war against Taiwan rashly, putting Xi in a situation of confrontation with the entire free world headed by the United States, and then using external forces to drive Xi out of power. , to replace their own people to ensure that their vested interests are not damaged, and at the same time, to prevent someone from liquidating their heinous crimes that have brought disaster to the country and the people.

Just as all parties were hyping Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, on July 20, US President Biden told the media: “The military believes that this is not a good idea.” Then, Biden said: “I will do it within 10 days. Talk to President Xi.” On July 25, Biden said again that he expected to talk to Xi this week.

Judging from Biden’s remarks, he is actually expressing his views through the military’s mouth, that is, the US military and the top US administration do not approve of this matter. But the United States is a country with separation of powers. Pelosi insists on going to Taiwan, and he has no right to interfere.

On the Taiwan Strait issue, the United States and Japan, the United States and South Korea, the United States and Australia, and the United States and the European Union have all reached important consensus, that is, maintaining peace in the Taiwan Strait is the common demand of the entire free world headed by the United States.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, with Xi’s domestic and foreign affairs facing many crises, it is expected that Xi will not face a full-scale confrontation with the United States due to Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan.

Before the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, ensuring political security was the top priority of Wang Xiaohong, an important confidant of Xi.

After Wang Xiaohong was appointed Minister of Public Security on June 24, a series of events showed that the political and security situation is still grim.

First, as Wang Xiaohong’s trusted person, Liu Wenxi, who was airborne from the Ministry of Public Security in Hebei Province and served as the director of Hebei Provincial Public Security for only one month and six days, died suddenly on July 3.

The CCP reported that Liu Wenxi passed away “due to a sudden illness and the rescue was ineffective”. However, some comments believe that Liu Wenxi may be a “homicide”. If Liu Wenxi was assassinated, it would undoubtedly be a huge threat to Wang Xiaohong.

Second, after the Tangshan beating incident that shocked the whole country on June 10, on June 26, Wang Xiaohong deployed to carry out the “Hundred Days Operation” of summer security crackdown and rectification across the country. But to this day, there is still no convincing result of the Tangshan beating incident. The outside world has no way to judge whether the four beaten girls are dead or alive, and the evil forces in Tangshan are still very rampant.

On July 19, a recording of a man in Tangshan threatening and threatening the public was released online. The man warned the public not to post about the four girls online. If you post again, “No matter where you are in China, as long as you don’t go abroad, we have the ability to bring you to Tangshan, put you in the fifth hospital (mental hospital), and make you never get out of your life.” .

The man even threatened, “If you have the ability, you will sue, and if you go to Beijing to sue, I will tell you, how many people in Tangshan and how many high-ranking officials are in the central government… Even if the central supervision team comes, it will follow the dog. Just go around in a circle, and then walk away in despair.”

Judging from the man’s tone, it is likely that he was an official of the Tangshan Public Security Bureau.

The above situation shows that: Tangshan black and evil forces may have a protective umbrella in the center.

Third, on June 30, a seller who called himself “ChinaDan” posted in English on a hacker forum, claiming to sell a 23 TB database from the Shanghai Public Security Bureau, covering one billion Chinese people’s information, for an asking price. 10 bitcoins (worth about $200,000). The seller said the database was hosted on Alibaba Cloud, without specifying how the data was obtained. But he uploaded three folders, each with about 250,000 samples, and a total of nearly 750,000 pieces of information for all parties to “inspect” the goods.

A reporter from Radio Free Asia, based on the data in the above-mentioned database, verified her relevant information with Ms. Ren, an American citizen who has lived in China for decades, including her ID number, date of birth, entry-exit information, and home address. Ms. Ren said in surprise: the information is true. “It feels weird and creepy at the same time, like all your personal stuff is on display?”

Mr. Huang, the founder of a technology company in Hong Kong, said: “The more people who want to make money from this data, the better they can hide, instead of telling the world that I have this thing, hurry up and catch me!”

Only 6 days after Wang Xiaohong took office as Minister of Public Security, an information leakage incident involving 1 billion Chinese occurred, which is undoubtedly a major public security accident. Did someone inside the Shanghai Public Security Bureau deliberately leak it?

Public information shows that on July 15, 2019, Alibaba Cloud won the bid for the Shanghai Public Security Bureau’s “Smart Public Security Comprehensive Service Platform Construction Project” with a budget of 22.53 million, including the construction of a “Smart Public Security” comprehensive portal and an all-element intelligent search system. .

At that time, it was when Gong Daoan was the chief of the Shanghai Public Security Bureau. Gong Daoan was sacked in August 2020. Is this major leak related to Gong Daoan’s cronies in the Shanghai Public Security Bureau?

Fourth, on January 24, Wang Xiaohong presided over a special meeting of the national public security organs to eliminate the influence of “Sun Lijun’s political gang” and announced the establishment of the “Ministry of Public Security to eliminate the influence of Sun Lijun’s political gang.”

This was once considered a top priority for the Ministry of Public Security. However, more than half a year has passed, and the leading group has not seen the report card released.

Apart from Sun Lijun, Gong Daoan, Deng Huilin, Wang Like, Liu Xinyun, and Fu Zhenghua who have been arrested before as the “six tigers of politics and law”, so far, the CCP official has not announced any new members of the “Sun Lijun political gang”.

The most direct backstage boss who promoted and reused the “six tigers of politics and law”, former Minister of Public Security, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China, and secretary of the Central Political and Legal Committee Meng Jianzhu, is still at large. Jiang Zemin, the former dictator of the CCP who promoted and reused Meng Jianzhu, and Zeng Qinghong, a former member of the CCP Politburo and vice-chairman of the state, have yet to be investigated.

Was there resistance from the forces behind Sun Lijun’s efforts to purge the “Sun Lijun political gang”?

Epilogue

The above three issues, the first and the second, the general direction is not expected to change much before the 20th National Congress. The key is the third issue. If Xi is not balanced, the consequences will be very serious.

On June 17, Xi re-emphasized when he was studying at the Politburo of the Communist Party of China that anti-corruption “is a major political struggle that we cannot afford to lose and must not lose”, and that we must “resolutely cut off the tumor, remove the source of the poison, and eliminate the stray poison”.

Judging from the current situation, fighting corruption and fighting tigers has become the most important means for Xi to compete with anti-Xi forces. Who is the “poison source” of corruption? Jiang Zemin and Zeng Qinghong, the general backers of the most serious corrupt elements of the CCP, are the “source of poison”.

Recently, Xi’s cronies in the Central Propaganda Department launched a new round of public opinion war against corruption and tigers, posing as a stance to “remove the source of the poison”. Observed.

