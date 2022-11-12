The “Economic Information Daily” published an article on November 11, “The 2022 World Internet Conference highlights the surging vitality of the digital economy.” The article said that from November 9th to 11th, Wuzhen, a water town located in Tongxiang, Zhejiang, once again attracted the attention of the world. Through the window of the Wuzhen Summit of the World Internet Conference in 2022, we can see that information technology innovation achievements are constantly emerging, digital technology is accelerating the in-depth integration of the real economy, and many parties actively carry out international exchanges and cooperation… The digital economy continues to expand new space for development and release surging momentum. kinetic energy.



Cutting-edge technologies demonstrate the power of innovation

Focusing on the theme of “Building a Cyber ​​World and Creating a Digital Future – Joining Hands to Build a Community of Shared Future in Cyberspace”, Wuzhen once again ushered in a feast of cutting-edge technology.

6G, IPv6, supercomputing, digital twin… At the 2022 World Internet Leading Scientific and Technological Achievement Conference held on the 9th, 15 internationally representative annual leading scientific and technological achievements were unveiled, demonstrating the vigorous innovation in the field of digital economy. .

On November 10, the staff of China Telecom’s booth demonstrated the operation of the unmanned driving system.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

“We put forward the concept of ‘all-optical network 2.0’, and combined the upstream and downstream of the industry chain to build the world‘s largest and most extensive backbone all-optical network.” Li Jun, deputy general manager of China Telecom, introduced “backbone all-optical network innovation and When applying “leading achievements, he said that the all-optical network backbone architecture has realized the flattening and integration of inter-provincial and intra-provincial trunk lines for the first time, and the transmission delay between the four regions of Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei, Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao, Yangtze River Delta and Chengdu-Chongqing can be compressed to less than 15 milliseconds. .

“By exploring global scientific and technological demonstration achievements, we will jointly explore new trends in the development of cyberspace.” said Wu Hequan, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering. Information technology represented by the Internet is changing with each passing day and has increasingly become a leading force driven by innovation.

Traveling through the “Light of the Internet” exhibition area, new technologies such as 5G, human-computer interaction, and virtual reality have become tangible.

At Tencent’s booth, an “eye-tracking input device” that can type with eyes attracted people’s attention. The instrument accurately captures the user’s eye movement to enable typing. According to Zhang Junwei, a booth staff member, for people with disabilities, patients with “ALS” and other groups, they can operate the computer to complete input by turning their eyes and staring. The “eye movement input device” helps them improve typing efficiency and make their Life is more convenient.

At the same time, the Metaverse “Digital Human” conference, an underwater cable inspection robot that can dive to a depth of 150 meters…Digital technology accelerates innovation and is increasingly integrated into all aspects of economic and social development.

On November 10, the audience visited the cars at Huawei’s booth.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Jiang Han

From a global perspective, the development of digital technology has entered a fast lane. The “World Internet Development Report 2022″ released during the summit pointed out that the innovation of basic information technology such as high-performance computing, integrated circuits, and software technology is accelerating, cutting-edge scientific and technological achievements continue to expand the frontier of human knowledge, and new technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum information are accelerated.

“Digital technology innovation is still a global strategic focus, and it is the leading and key force for realizing innovation-driven productivity development.” Xia Xueping, president of the China Academy of Cyberspace, said that facing the future, it is necessary to give full play to the digital economy to promote high-quality economic and social development, etc. It plays an important role in promoting the innovation vitality, element potential and development space of digital technology.

Digital technology accelerates and empowers the real economy

In the digital agriculture exhibition area of ​​the “Light of the Internet” Expo, a unique intelligent electronic ear tag attracted everyone’s attention. It makes large-scale modern breeding possible. Since January this year, more than 4,000 sheep in the Jiaxing Zhongchenghu Sheep Professional Cooperative have used electronic ear tags for the first time.

“In the past, if there was an infectious disease in the flock, we looked for the sick sheep to check one by one. Now the ear tag can count the breeding, immunization, testing, treatment and other information of Hu sheep from birth to slaughter in real time, so as to provide precise and intelligent control of the disease and improve the health of the sheep. The accurate traceability of products provides a guarantee.” said Shen Huigen, head of the cooperative.

Not only smart agriculture, but also digital factories, smart mines, and smart transportation. Focusing on the real economy and empowering the real economy, digital technology accelerates the deep integration of the real economy.

The reporter learned at the summit that Ningbo Zhoushan Port has greatly improved its intelligence after the introduction of the “Port Brain”. The “port brain” can allocate berths based on data such as the length of stay and tonnage of ships, and analyze which yard to load and unload on, whether on the upper or lower tier. “This technology alone can save a berth costing 1 billion yuan for Meishan Port every two years.” In the view of Zhang Yong, chairman of Alibaba’s board of directors, the “chemical reaction” between the digital economy and the real economy is mainly due to the Digital reconstruction of production, design and manufacturing. It is necessary to make good use of digital technology to promote the accelerated arrival of industrial changes.

The “China Internet Development Report 2022″ released during the summit shows that the empowering role of the digital economy is prominent. In 2021, the scale of China‘s digital economy will reach 45.5 trillion yuan, accounting for 39.8% of GDP. “China continues to strengthen the top-level design of the digital economy, fight the tough battle of key core technologies, promote the deep integration of the digital economy and the real economy, empower the digital transformation and upgrading of traditional industries, activate new business forms and new models, and add vitality to economic development.” Xia Xueping said.

“The development of the digital economy is intertwined with all aspects of business and life. Compared with other parts of the world, this is especially true in China.” Matthew, senior vice president of the US-China Business Council, said at the Wuzhen Summit Digital Economy Forum , With the increasing integration of digital technology and the real economy, enterprises will benefit from higher production efficiency and people’s lives will be smarter and more convenient.

Multi-party work together to promote exchanges and cooperation

Join hands to promote digital technology innovation, strengthen exchanges and cooperation in the field of digital economy, and narrow the global digital divide… The summit broadly gathers the wisdom of multiple parties to promote digital technology to better benefit people from all over the world.

“The World Internet Conference has played an important role in promoting the construction and application of the Internet in China, promoting the interconnection, sharing and co-governance of the global cyberspace, and promoting digital technology to facilitate sustainable economic and social development and enhance human well-being,” said Houlin Zhao, Secretary-General of the International Telecommunication Union. In the future, how to use digital technology to promote social and economic construction, bridge the development gap, and achieve sustainable economic and social development is very important.

Actively carrying out bilateral and multilateral international cooperation around the digital economy is an important measure for my country to actively build a digital cooperation pattern. Xia Xueping said that while promoting the development of digital innovation in China, China has also continuously participated in global digital innovation cooperation. For example, it has assisted Thailand to jointly build a 5G intelligent demonstration factory in Thailand to empower 5G+ industrial application innovation; it has launched the “Digital Innovation Project” in Africa to further help African countries bridge the “digital divide”.

Looking forward to the future, many parties will further promote international cooperation in the digital economy. Zhuang Rongwen, director of the State Internet Information Office of China and chairman of the World Internet Conference, said that it is necessary to vigorously develop the digital economy, accelerate the in-depth integration of the digital economy and the real economy, promote the coordinated development of digital and green, and deepen international exchanges and cooperation in digital technologies, talents, and projects. Actively create an open and fair digital economy development environment, and jointly promote the recovery and development of the world economy.

Yang Jie, chairman of China Mobile Communications Group Co., Ltd., said that he is willing to work with all sectors of society to accelerate the reduction of the global digital divide, enrich the innovative application of information technology, maintain the security and stability of the industrial chain and supply chain, and work together to build a community of shared future in cyberspace, so that the achievements of information civilization can be achieved. better benefit the people of all countries.

“We believe that through the joint efforts of all countries, promoting consultation through dialogue and exchanges, and promoting sharing through pragmatic cooperation, the cyberspace will be more fair, reasonable, open and inclusive, secure, stable, and full of vitality, and the achievements of Internet development will better benefit people from all over the world. “Xia Xueping said.