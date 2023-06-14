Worrying panorama of street dwellers in a busy area of ​​Santa Marta

Los street dwellerswho meet in a state of abandonmentday and night they spend it on the facades and entrances of various premises, a situation that has also affected some merchantswho also reported consumption of psychoactive substances and insecurity.



The case is presented from race 14 in the cundí until the Libertador Avenue. The platforms of the old Chamber of Commerce, the outskirts of the Registry Office and the Liceo Celedón are used as bedroom and public bathroom by dozens of citizens who lack a roof.

Urgent implementation of policies public to help people in that environment. The Historic Center of the city also records the same context.

