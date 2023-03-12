On March 12, Wuhan University issued the “Notice on Strengthening Campus Management during the Cherry Blossom Opening Period in 2023”.

The announcement confirms that the campus strictly controls the time.According to this year’s weather and flowering situation, comprehensive landscape experts suggest that the school willFrom March 12th to March 27th, campus management will be implemented during the opening of the cherry blossomsDuring this period, all school gates and some areas in the school will be strictly controlled.

In order to realize the staggered peak hours for cherry blossom viewing personnel and faculty members to and from get off work, and for students to go to and from class, cherry blossom viewing personnel can enter the school every day from 8:30-17:30 on weekdays and 8:00-18:00 on weekends.

In addition, after overall consideration, the school decided to set March 18 (Saturday) as a special day for medical and nurse cherry blossom appreciation, and invited the medical team to Hubei and the provincial anti-epidemic medical staff to come to the school to enjoy the cherry blossoms and hold it at Hongyi Gate (formerly Ximen) Welcome ceremony. No other social public appointments will be accepted on the special day.

Wuhan University reminds,Appointment is the only way to get the quota to enter the school to enjoy the cherry blossoms, My identity card is the only certificate for making an appointment, accepting the first verification to enter the school, and accepting the second verification to enter the cherry blossom viewing area. Wuhan University does not charge any fees for entering the campus to enjoy cherry blossoms, and does not accept appointments from social groups.

From 20:00 on March 12, the public can enter the Wuhan University cherry blossom viewing reservation system through the official website of Wuhan University and official WeChat (the system will open at 20:00), select the “public cherry blossom viewing reservation channel”, and fill in the name , ID card (or military officer card, passport and other valid documents), mobile phone number and other personal real information, and make an appointment for the visit itinerary after 3 days.

It should be noted that in order to ensure the normal progress of school teaching, scientific research, etc.,During the opening period of the cherry blossoms, the public is not allowed to visit the teaching, scientific research, office buildings (libraries, rooms, institutes) and student dormitories on campus, and the student cafeteria does not provide public dining services.

Except for the designated online appointment channel, the school has never entrusted any other organization or individual to provide appointment or visit services.please the publicBe vigilant against any form of paid service behavior, such as “no appointment” admission, tour bus, paid tour guide, etc., so as not to be deceived.