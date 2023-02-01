Strictly govern the party in an all-round way and explore a successful path to rely on the party’s self-revolution to jump out of the historical cycle rate※

Xi Jinping

On January 18, 2022, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the sixth plenary meeting of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Xueren/Photography

This year is the tenth year since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. After ten years of hard work, the Party Central Committee has included comprehensive and strict governance of the party into the “four comprehensive” strategic layout, and promoted the construction of party style and clean government and anti-corruption with unprecedented courage and determination. The fight against corruption has stopped some unhealthy tendencies that have not been stopped for many years, solved many chronic diseases that have not been resolved for a long time, eliminated serious hidden dangers that existed within the party, the state, and the army, and fundamentally reversed the lax and lax governance of the party. Without the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict governance of the party, there would be no such a highly united, strong and powerful Chinese Communist Party today, and there would be no relationship between the party and the masses that is united in the face of difficulties, and it would be impossible to survive in the changing international situation. Win the historical initiative. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, historic and pioneering achievements have been made in comprehensively and strictly governing the party, which has produced all-round and deep-seated influences, and must be persisted and continuously advanced for a long time.

The ancients said: “When one’s body is formed, the world will be formed; if one’s body is governed, the world will be governed.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, I have often talked about the issue of jumping out of the historical cycle rate. It is related to the success or failure of my country’s socialist system. How to jump out of the historical cycle rate? The party is always thinking and exploring. Comrade Mao Zedong gave the first answer in his cave in Yan’an, which is “let the people supervise the government”; after a century of struggle, especially the new practice since the 18th National Congress of the Party, the party gave the second answer, This is the self-revolution. Self-revolution is to supplement calcium and strengthen bones, detoxify and sterilize, strong men cut wrists, remove putrefaction and regenerate muscles, constantly eliminate viruses that erode the party’s healthy body, continuously improve self-immunity, and prevent death. The courage to self-revolution and acceptance of people’s supervision are inherently consistent, and both originate from the original mission of the party. Over the past 100 years, the party has relied on developing people’s democracy and accepting people’s supervision outside the party, comprehensively and strictly governing the party internally, promoting self-revolution, courageously upholding the truth, correcting mistakes, and bravely turning the blade inward to cure the poison, ensuring the long-term prosperity of the party. Persistence, continuous development and growth. I will be selfless, live up to the people, and always represent the fundamental interests of the overwhelming majority of the people. Only then can I examine myself in a thorough self-revolutionary spirit, often reflect on my own mistakes, and resolutely fight against all factors that damage the party’s advanced nature and purity; Get rid of the “siege” and corruption of all interest groups, power groups, and privileged classes, and attack those who have become partners of these groups, groups, and classes in the party, so as to maintain the vitality of the party forever; only then can the people trust us, support us, and sincerely Help us correct our shortcomings and firmly follow the party to fight together. Strictly governing the party in an all-round way is the great practice of the party’s self-revolution in the new era, and it has opened up a new realm of the century-old party’s self-revolution.

First, adhere to the leadership of the party’s political construction and adhere to the fundamental political direction of self-revolution.History has repeatedly proved that the unity and unity of the party is the life of the party, and the strong leadership of the party Central Committee is the fundamental guarantee for us to overcome all difficulties and risks. The unity and unity of the party is first of all political unity and unity. We insist on putting the party’s political construction in the first place, regard maintaining the authority of the party central committee and centralized and unified leadership as the highest political principle, implement the party’s leadership in all aspects of party management, party governance, and state governance. Political rules, strengthen political supervision, deepen political inspections, resolutely prevent and control the “seven existences”, resolutely eliminate double-faced people and double-faced factions who violate the Party Central Committee, and constantly purify the political ecology within the Party. After the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, the situation of weakening the party’s leadership and indifference to the party’s ideas has been fundamentally reversed. “Maintenance” is more conscious.

From December 26 to 27, 2022, the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a democratic life meeting. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered an important speech.Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng/Photography

Second, insist on taking ideological construction as the basic construction of the party, and temper the sharp ideological weapons of self-revolution.We insist on using the belief that “revolutionary ideals are higher than the sky” to strengthen the foundation, consolidate the heart and forge the soul, arm the whole party and educate the people with the party’s innovative theory, and require the whole party to keep in mind the fundamental question of what the Communist Party of China is and what it wants to do. In the century-old struggle of the party, we have clearly seen why we were able to succeed in the past and how we can continue to succeed in the future. “Never forget the original heart, keep in mind the mission” theme education, party history study and education, etc., promote the institutionalization and normalization of learning and education, strengthen the construction and management of ideological positions, constantly remove impurities, remove viruses, prevent pollution, and temper the steel bars of the beliefs and beliefs of communists Iron bones. After the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, the long-standing ideological chaos and value chaos in some fields have been rectified. The whole party consciously uses the party’s innovative theory to nourish its original aspirations, lead its mission, and strengthen its ability to share worries for the party and serve the country. The political responsibility of dedication and benefiting the people has stood firm in the test of wind and waves, calmed down before the temptation to “hunt”, and maintained its political qualities in complex and severe struggles.

Third, resolutely implement the spirit of the eight central regulations, rectify the style of work with strict discipline, and enrich the effective ways of self-revolution.Party spirit, party style, and party discipline are an organic whole, party spirit is the foundation, party style is the performance, and party discipline is the guarantee. In the new era, comprehensively and strictly govern the party to solve problems in the spirit of implementing the eight central regulations. The party central committee takes the lead in setting an example, carrying forward the glorious tradition of modesty, prudence, and hard work, cultivating the new style of truth-seeking, pragmatism, integrity, and putting discipline and rules at the forefront. Grasp the small ones early, prevent the small ones from developing, rectify one problem after another, make breakthroughs one problem after another, persist year after year, resolutely correct formalism, bureaucracy, hedonism and extravagance, and resolutely get rid of privileged thinking and behavior. Resolutely rectify corruption and unhealthy trends around the masses. After the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, the situation of lax discipline and floating work style has changed significantly. For the better, reshaping the image of the party in the hearts of the people.

Fourth, insist on fighting corruption and punishing evil with thunderous momentum, and fight the tough and protracted battle of self-revolution.The ancients said: “The failure of a country is caused by evil officials.” Corruption is the easiest problem to subvert the regime, and anti-corruption is the most thorough self-revolution. We take the mission of “offending thousands of people and not paying 1.4 billion” to fight against chaos, insist on no restricted areas, full coverage, and zero tolerance, insist on heavy containment, strong pressure, and long-term deterrence, insist on investigating both bribery and bribery, and insist on Cases must be investigated, corruption must be punished, and a number of very important cases since the founding of New China have been investigated and dealt with firmly, steadily, forcefully and effectively. The biggest danger is to resolutely win the fight against corruption that cannot be lost. After the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, the anti-corruption struggle has won an overwhelming victory and has been fully consolidated. No other political party or country in the world today can punish corruption on such a large scale, vigorously, and persistently as ours. We have successfully embarked on an anti-corruption path relying on the advantages of the system and the rule of law, and have written a new chapter in the history of human anti-corruption struggle.

Fifth, insist on strengthening the political function of the party organization and the cohesion of the organizational force, and forge a team of cadres who are good at fighting and brave in self-revolution.We implement the party’s organizational line and standards for good cadres in the new era, focus on improving organizational capabilities, strengthen political functions, improve the organizational system that runs through and implements effectively, establish a clear direction for strengthening grassroots construction, and promote the overall progress of party organizations at all levels. Excellent overall. Summarize and use the great struggle experience accumulated by the party, educate and guide party members and cadres to carry forward the spirit of struggle, master struggle strategies, and develop struggle skills, and be tested on the front lines of decisive victory in comprehensive well-off, decisive battle against poverty, fight against epidemics, flood prevention and disaster relief, and response to external suppression and containment . After the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, some grassroots party organizations have been resolutely corrected. At present, the role of the battle fortress of the grassroots party organizations and the vanguard and exemplary role of party members are fully demonstrated, and the party’s political and organizational advantages are constantly transformed into winning advantages.

On October 27, 2022, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, led Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, to pay homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site. This is Xi Jinping and others at the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, visiting the “Great History-The 13-year History Exhibition of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Yan’an”.Xinhua News Agency reporter Yanyan/Photography

Sixth, insist on building an institutional normative system of self-purification, self-improvement, self-innovation, and self-improvement to provide institutional guarantees for advancing the great self-revolution.We have improved the supervision system of the party and the state, taking inner-party supervision as the leading role, giving full play to the role of inspection and supervision as a sharp sword and the role of dispatched supervision probes, promoting the reform of the discipline inspection system, the state supervision system, and the audit and statistics supervision system, and promoting the coordination of various supervisions to achieve Full coverage of inner-party supervision and full coverage of public officials. Persist in governing the party according to the system and rules, and improve the party’s organizational regulations, leadership regulations, self-construction regulations, and supervision and protection regulations, so that the system “long teeth” and “charges”. After the revolutionary forging of comprehensive and strict party governance in the new era, we have formed a relatively complete system of intra-party laws and regulations, built a unified leadership of the party, comprehensive coverage, authoritative and efficient supervision system, and created a good atmosphere of respecting and abiding by the system. Promote the maturity and finalization of systems in all aspects, forming the unique advantages of the governance of the Communist Party of China and the governance of China.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have inherited and developed the Marxist theory of party building, summed up and applied the party’s century-old struggle history, and deeply promoted practical innovations, theoretical innovations, and institutional innovations in party governance. The understanding of the regularity of political parties and how to build a long-term ruling Marxist party has reached a new height.

(1) Adhere to the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. It is necessary to take comprehensive and strict governance of the party as a major and serious political task, and advance it in a solid and orderly manner under the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee. The initiative in the fight against corruption ensures that the red country will never change color with the party’s never changing quality.

(2) Adhere to the fact that the party must manage the party and strictly govern the party in an all-round way, and lead the great social revolution with a great self-revolution. To promote comprehensive and strict party governance, we must give full play to the role of political guarantee and political guidance. The strategic policy of comprehensive and strict party governance runs through the entire process of the cause of socialism with Chinese characteristics and all aspects of party building, and continuously strengthens the party’s political leadership and leadership. Thought leadership, mass organization, and social appeal push the great cause forward.

(3) Adhere to the leadership of the party’s political construction, and ensure that the whole party maintains a high degree of consistency with the Party Central Committee in terms of political stance, political direction, political principles, and political path. It is necessary to take firm ideals and beliefs as the foundation, take political life seriously, cultivate the political ecology, and urge party members and cadres to reflect their loyalty to the party in specific actions to implement the party’s central decision-making and deployment, so as to ensure that the party’s theories, lines, principles and policies are effective.

(4) Adhere to the main tone of strictness without wavering, and improve the political, contemporary, and pertinence of discipline construction. Political discipline must be enforced, and all disciplines must be strictly enforced to the end. We must adhere to strict discipline in accordance with the law, implement discipline and law enforcement, and deepen the use of “four forms” of policies and strategies. The whole party has the same goal, unity, and pace.

(5) Persist in carrying forward the spirit of nailing and strengthening the construction of work style, and use the excellent party style to drive the social style and the people’s style to be good. We must carry forward the party’s fine style of work, persevere in implementing the spirit of the eight central regulations, work hard in the constant and long, strict and practical, deep and detailed, and cure the “four styles” and establish a new style simultaneously, resolutely eradicate the hotbed of corruption, and resolutely correct the form Issues of socialism and bureaucracy, and create new great achievements with a good style and good image.

(6) Persist in punishing corruption with a zero-tolerance attitude, and unswervingly follow the path of anti-corruption with Chinese characteristics. We must keep in mind that comprehensive and strict governance of the party is always on the way. Severe punishment must not be relaxed. We must not dare to corrupt, not be corrupt, and do not want to be corrupt. We must work together to promote punishment and deterrence, institutional restraint, and awareness-raising. We must use rule of law thinking and methods Punish corruption, manage the party and the party with the concept of systematic governance and treating both symptoms and root causes, and achieve clean cadres, clean government, and clear politics.

(7) Persist in correcting all corruption and unhealthy trends that harm the interests of the masses, so that the masses feel that fairness and justice are by their side. It is necessary to implement the people-centered development idea, conform to the thoughts, concerns, and expectations of the masses, promote the extension of comprehensive and strict governance of the party to the grassroots, solve prominent problems that the masses have strongly expressed, and consolidate the party’s integrity with the effectiveness of comprehensive and strict governance of the party. Ruling foundation.

On October 27, 2022, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, led Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, to pay homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site. This is Xi Jinping and others visiting Mao Zedong’s former residence in Yangjialing.Xinhua News Agency reporter Ju Peng/Photography

(8) Persist in grasping the leadership of the “key minority” and above, and tighten the political responsibilities of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. It is necessary to implement the responsibility of leading cadres to manage the party and govern the party. We must adhere to the leadership and grasp the leadership. We should start from the Party Central Committee and be strict with senior cadres. Dare to fight and be good at fighting, promote the main responsibility and supervision responsibility to be consistent to the end, and consolidate and develop the good situation where the whole party is working together.

(9) Adhere to the improvement of the party and state supervision system, and form a comprehensive coverage, normal and long-term supervision force. It is necessary to rely on strengthening the party’s self-supervision and people’s supervision to promote the party’s self-revolution, build a mechanism that is dominated by inner-party supervision and coordinate various supervisions, strengthen constraints and supervision on the exercise of power, and better transform the advantages of the supervision system into governance efficacy.

※This is part of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Sixth Plenary Session of the Nineteenth Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on January 18, 2022.