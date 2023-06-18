Home » Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 15th Straits Forum Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal
News

Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 15th Straits Forum Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal

by admin
Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 15th Straits Forum Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal


Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 15th Straits Forum Guangdong Provincial People’s Government Portal














Xi Jinping Sends Congratulatory Letter to the 15th Straits Forum

Time: 2023-06-18 07:51:30
Source: Xinhuanet

【Print】

【Font:big middle Small

On June 17, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum.

Xi Jinping pointed out that the Straits Forum is an important platform to promote extensive exchanges between people from all walks of life on both sides of the Strait and to promote non-governmental exchanges and cooperation between the two sides. Compatriots on both sides of the strait communicate and make friends through the Straits Forum, strengthen friendship, improve well-being, and get closer and closer. It is hoped that the Straits Forum will continue to add vitality to the expansion of cross-strait non-governmental exchanges and the deepening of cross-strait integration and development.

Xi Jinping emphasized that the new journey of Chinese-style modernization has bright prospects. Only when the country is good and the nation is good will the compatriots on both sides of the strait be good. We will, as always, respect, care for and benefit Taiwan compatriots, continue to promote cross-strait economic and cultural exchanges and cooperation, deepen cross-strait integration and development in various fields, jointly promote Chinese culture, and promote spiritual harmony between cross-strait compatriots. I hope that the compatriots on both sides of the strait will jointly grasp the general trend of history, stick to the righteousness of the nation, make contributions to promoting the peaceful development of cross-strait relations and the great cause of the reunification of the motherland, jointly create the long-term well-being of the Chinese nation, and share the great glory of national rejuvenation!

The 15th Straits Forum was co-hosted by the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the People’s Government of Fujian Province together with 82 institutions and organizations from both sides of the Taiwan Straits.

On June 17, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 15th Straits Forum.

On June 17, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee and President of the State, addressed the 15th Strait…

See also  Huang Danian: Sincerely Serve the Country and Revitalize China-China Daily

You may also like

75 years SK Altheim: The “Red Devils” hope...

DPFAN: apotheosis of the Miwonovi tournament and launch...

Jota Pe Hernández says that there is no...

TE alarm on June 18, 2023

CM2 students pass their exam – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable...

Millionaires at the final of the BetPlay League

AI/ML Innovations Inc. Announces Proposed Private Placement

The Second Generation Gathering Fills the “Structural Hole”...

Follower throws tickets at Churo Díaz in concert

Rapid inauguration for the new Lambach market place

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy