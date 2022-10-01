Recently, in order to help the epidemic prevention and control work, promote the prevention and control forces to sink to the grass-roots level, and refine the prevention and control responsibilities to the smallest grid and the smallest unit, Qindu District of Xianyang City actively calls on party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members in the region. The cadres give full play to their role as pioneers and models, and go deep into the community to carry out the “Double Registration for the People” epidemic prevention and control volunteer service activities; Party organizations and Party members and cadres of the district-directed organs and enterprises and institutions are required to take the initiative to contact the reporting community and obey the community. Arrangements, assist the community to carry out various epidemic prevention and control work, practice the original mission and demonstrate responsibility on the front line of epidemic prevention and control.

The epidemic is an order, and prevention and control is a responsibility. Party members and cadres at all levels in Qindu District acted upon the order and responded positively, reporting to designated communities as soon as possible, showing their identities and actions on the front line of the fight against the epidemic, and sticking to positions such as material distribution, code scanning registration, risk personnel screening, and order maintenance. Let’s work together to build a protective wall.

At about 17:00 on September 28, in the Huacheng Community of Jintai Silk Road, Chenyangzhai Street, Qindu District, more than 30 party members and cadres from the municipal and district government departments gathered on time to prepare for the nucleic acid testing to be carried out in the community that night. . At 18:00, the nucleic acid test began. Under the guidance of community staff and party members and volunteers, the community residents who came to participate in the test voluntarily lined up to scan the code, take samples, and receive stickers. The scene was orderly and orderly.

“Jintai Silk Road Huacheng Community has 92 buildings in 14 parks. The community area is large and the number of residents is large, and many communities do not have elevators. The task of epidemic prevention and control is relatively heavy. To this end, 109 party members and cadres from municipal and district government departments came to Go to the community to assist the community’s epidemic prevention work. In recent days, everyone has been struggling to check the number of people, community publicity, maintaining order, and sampling and submitting various positions. Although they are very tired after a day, as party members, they can contribute to epidemic prevention and control. , we are very proud.” Wei Baolin, chief of the data section of the Xianyang Municipal Party Committee’s Internet Information Office, told reporters.

Over the past few days, more than a thousand party members and cadres like Wei Baolin have volunteered to join the epidemic prevention work. They have become household “checkers”, policy interpretation “propagandists”, log-in “information officers”, and maintenance order “controllers”. , Logistics support “serviceman”.

According to statistics, since the launch of the “Double Registration · Work for the People” epidemic prevention and control volunteer service activity, a total of 12,939 people and cadres from Xianyang City and district-level organs and departments have reported online and 9,693 people have reported to various sub-district communities in Qindu District. people.(Reporter: Xi Chen)