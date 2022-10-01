Home Technology iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus added to Apple’s obsolete product list
Apple today officially included the iPhone 6 on its “Apple Obsolete Products” list. Usually, as long as the product has been discontinued for more than 5 years and less than 7 years, it will be listed as obsolete, but the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are listed as obsolete. Obsolete product time points are also somewhat special.

Since the launch of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus in September 2014, Apple did not include the iPhone 6 Plus in the list of obsolete products until October 1.

In fact, the iPhone 6 is the model with the longest life cycle for Apple’s sales. When the iPhone 6s was launched the following year, Apple did not take it off the shelves but continued to sell it at a low price. It was not until the iPhone 7 was released in 2016 that it officially stopped selling it from Apple’s official website.

In particular, Apple chose to re-launch in some countries in 2017.2017 Limited Edition iPhone 6”, using a new golden body and 32GB capacity, it launched a limited edition in an exclusive cooperation with Taiwan Big Brother in Taiwan. It was not officially discontinued until September 2018. Both the product life and the sales method are quite special.

The iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus are the first mobile phones in iPhone history to use dual-size models, NFC and Apple Pay, and they have maintained a multi-size new product strategy until now. Even if the iPhone 6 cannot be upgraded to the iOS 13 system, Apple will still replace iOS from time to time. 12 Security updates released for older devices.

Most of the products that will be listed as “obsolete products” by Apple are products that have been discontinued for 5 years and less than 7 years. If the products have been discontinued for more than seven years, they will be listed as “discontinued products”, but Apple can still provide the iPhone 6 series. Hardware repair service, but subject to inventory and parts suppliers.

