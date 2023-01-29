January 28 is the first day of work for the Lunar New Year. Xin Changxing, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, visited and investigated the Provincial Commission for Discipline Inspection and Supervision, the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee, the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and the Political and Legal Committee of the Provincial Party Committee , visit condolences to cadres and workers, and understand the work situation.

Nobunagaxing fully affirmed the work achievements of the provincial party committee and ministries and commissions in recent years, and wished everyone a happy new year. He pointed out that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and the year to fully promote the new practice of Jiangsu’s Chinese-style modernization. The ministries and commissions of the provincial party committee must adhere to the guidance of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances” to anchor the annual goals , Vigorously, faithfully perform duties, quickly enter the working state, and contribute to the comprehensive promotion of the new practice of Chinese-style modernization in Jiangsu. We must firmly grasp the positioning of political organs, further strengthen our own construction, take the lead and set an example in improving political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, and strive to forge a team of cadres who are loyal, clean, responsible, and pragmatic and honest for the people. A model institution that reassures the party and satisfies the people is striving to be the first and making contributions in the new journey of modernization.

Relevant leaders of the Provincial Party Committee participated in the visit and investigation respectively.

