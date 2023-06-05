Xinchuang Electronics is big on the business opportunities of charging piles, and its revenue hits the top in May

In-vehicle computer manufacturer Xinchuang Electronics (6680) has been successful in expanding the electric vehicle charging pile market. European customers have strong sales in the second quarter. In addition to the shipment of existing projects, the revenue in May surged to 67.193 million yuan in one fell swoop, and paid out Monthly growth of 57.86% and annual growth of 55.46% have achieved great growth, and the single-month revenue has set a record high. The legal person predicts that the performance in the second quarter will be better than that in the first quarter, and the momentum will be stronger in the third quarter.

With the accelerated shipment of charging pile products, Xinchuang Electronics drove a surge in revenue in May. The cumulative revenue in the first five months reached 223 million yuan, an annual increase of 30.9%, surpassing the level of 205 million yuan in the first half of last year, showing that in the first half of this year The revenue will grow steadily and reach another peak record for the same period.

It is reported that Xinchuang Electronics and AUO’s deepened cooperation has shown benefits. Together with its subsidiary Daqing, it has succeeded in attacking the charging pile market. With its panel and vehicle system technology and production advantages, it has successively entered the local charging pile manufacturers in Europe and the United States, and European orders. Shipments have started in the second quarter, and the company team also went to Europe to participate in exhibitions to visit customers, expand product exports to the sea, and increase revenue growth.

In terms of fleet management, Xinchuang Electronics has successively shipped EV BUS cockpits including the US and Taiwan markets. The scale of the project has reached more than a few hundred units, gradually improving operational performance, targeting the field of electric vehicles, and actively expanding the application of “smart cockpits”. scope.

In addition, in response to the rapid increase in customer demand, Xinchuang Electronics plans to assign large-scale project commissions to AUO’s factory production lines to assist and support them. At the same time, the company will also plan to purchase its own factory buildings, with the goal of maintaining more than 50% of the self-assembly production capacity and improving production efficiency.

As the penetration rate of global electric vehicles continues to increase, the demand for charging piles is hot. In the future, the goal is to speed up charging efficiency and increase payment systems. In particular, multi-screen designs will become prominent, and the advertising revenue created by outdoor charging piles is expected. Higher than the electricity bill income, Xinchuang Electronics has negotiated with customers on the charging pile 2.0 solution.

According to legal person analysis, the design of the new generation of charging piles will move towards highly integrated system design. Xinchuang Electronics has a number of vehicle certifications and design and development capabilities, and the degree of benefit is expected to be better than that of its peers. It is expected to expand cooperation with AUO strategic partners and increase production scale Under this situation, it will gain a larger market share, boosting the medium and long-term revenue and profit performance.

