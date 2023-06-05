Great challenges are coming for Sara López from Pereira

Julian Andres Santa

The name of Sara López is synonymous with great challenges and better results, being one of the leaders in world archery. The Pereiran prepares a tight and competitive schedule with important competitions at the national and international level, where as always the demand is to the maximum and the rest time between one and the other is short.

Pereira’s calendar

Sara José López Bueno will compete in the World Championship, the Central American Games, the Pan American Games and the National Games, with the motivation of being a host and being able to continue adding victories, this time in her beloved Pereira.

The Central Americans

From June 23 to July 8 in San Salvador, Sara López’s first date will begin. «The preparation for the Central Americans goes hand in hand with the preparation for the World Cup in Medellín because there is an event that comes before the other and we have very few days between the two, so we are already preparing, the whole team is working very strong from their cities and in Pereira I am with my teammates. We have the chance to work together, obviously looking for those medals in teams that are the ones we most yearn for in Central Americans.”

World Cup in Germany

Then, from July 31 to August 6, the Pereira travels to Germany. “We have the World Cup in Berlin, we come from winning three medals in the past, something that we never imagined would happen in life, so we have that new opportunity to repeat it or improve the result.”

Pan American Games in Chile

The competitions do not stop for one of the great archery references in the world, who from October 20 to November 5 will travel to Chile for the Pan American Games. “So far it is not known who the team is but I hope to be one of the two members that I know that whoever they are going to represent, they are going to give a very good role.”

Close at home with the Nationals

There could not be a better competitive end to this 2023, where Sara López will be present at her home in Pereira, to play the National Games in November. «Coming back from the Pan American Games, there are almost three days before the games, so it will be a challenge to be able to stay at a good level, considering that only two people are going to the Pan American Games and everyone is going to be preparing for the Nationals. It’s going to be a bit difficult to keep up but it’s nothing we haven’t done before.”