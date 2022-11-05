Xu Qin emphasized at the mobilization meeting of the provincial party committee propaganda group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Well-organized and focused publicity activities

Promote the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and bring benefits to the people

Huang Jiansheng attended Wang Zhijun’s chair

On the afternoon of November 4th, the mobilization meeting of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held in Harbin. Xu Qin, Secretary of the Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Standing Committee of the Provincial People’s Congress, and Head of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized that it is necessary to fully implement Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously implement the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on in-depth study, publicity and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. “Spiritual Decision” requires that, with a high sense of political responsibility and historical mission, carefully organize and carry out centralized publicity activities, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to go deep into the grassroots, become well-known, and take root.

Huang Jiansheng, Zhang Wei, Shen Ying, Xu Jianguo, Wang Yixin, Yang Bo, Yu Hongtao and Wang Yongkang attended the meeting. Wang Zhijun presided over the meeting, and He Liangjun deployed the provincial party committee to work.

Xu Qin pointed out that the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a conference to hold high the banner, gather strength, and forge ahead in unity. All departments across the province and members of the propaganda groups at all levels must deeply realize that doing a good job in propagating the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is a practical action to firmly support the “two establishments” and achieve the “two maintenances”, and is to fully implement An important measure of the grand blueprint for the rejuvenation of a strong country is an effective way to unite the masses of party members, cadres and the masses to unite and strive, firmly grasp the responsibilities, tasks, target time limits and preaching requirements, and complete this important and glorious mission.

Xu Qin emphasized that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is high-rise, profound in thought and rich in connotation. It has both political foresight, profound theoretical thinking, scientific setting of goals, and strategic deployment of work. Systematic grasp, comprehensive and accurate interpretation and interpretation. Clarify and explain the “themes of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China“, so that the majority of party members, cadres and the masses have the confidence and determination to forge ahead in the new journey and win new victories, work hard, and work together. Clarify and explain “the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years”, so that the majority of party members, cadres and the masses firmly support the “two establishments” and achieve “two maintenance”, and always cooperate with the party with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core. The center remains highly consistent. Clarify and thoroughly “open up a new realm of modernization of Marxism in China“, and guide the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to more deeply understand the worldview methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and make it a powerful thought that guides practice, promotes work, and transforms the world arms. Clarify and thoroughly “promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way with Chinese-style modernization”, and guide the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to further strengthen their self-confidence in the road and actively participate in the great practice of Chinese-style modernization. Clearly explain the “new deployment and new requirements for the cause of the party and the state”, guide the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to grasp the key points and focus of work, and strive to write a new chapter in the comprehensive construction of a modern socialist country in Longjiang. Clarify and explain “strengthening the party’s overall leadership and unswervingly promote the deployment and requirements of comprehensive and strict party governance”, guide the majority of party members, cadres and the masses to carry forward the great spirit of party building, and persistently promote the implementation of various tasks and measures for comprehensive and strict party governance . Clarify and explain the “requirements for coping with risks and challenges with tenacious struggle”, and guide the majority of party members, cadres, and the masses to strengthen the ambition, backbone, and confidence to dare to fight, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development.

Xu Qin emphasized that all localities and departments should adhere to high standards and high quality in accordance with the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee and the work arrangements of the Provincial Party Committee, set the quasi-keynote and orientation, be grounded in the grass-roots level, focus on objectification and decentralization, strengthen leadership supervision, and strengthen publicity. Inspirational influence. The Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group should play an exemplary role, take the lead in learning and deeply understand the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, comprehensively and accurately and vividly preach the spirit, rich connotation and practical requirements of the conference, and effectively speak out the depth, characteristics, confidence and practical requirements. Strength, encourage and guide the party members, cadres and masses of the province to strive for a new era and forge ahead in a new journey with a vigorous and promising spirit.

The meeting is held in the form of a video conference. The main responsible comrades of the relevant units directly under the provincial government participated in the meeting at the main venue. Each city (region) has branch venues. (Source: Heilongjiang Daily reporter Cao Zhongyi, Li Guoyu, photography Shao Guoliang)

