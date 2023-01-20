The Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee Holds the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting

Resolutely defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances”

Playing a role in writing the chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang

Yi Lianhong, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, presided over the meeting and delivered a speech

According to the unified deployment of the central government, on January 19, the Standing Committee of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee held the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting throughout the day.

The meeting adhered to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the Political Bureau of the Central Committee’s democratic life meeting, closely followed the theme of this democratic life meeting, combined with the work of the Standing Committee, compared with General Secretary Xi Jinping The spirit of the Secretary’s important instructions on seriousness in the political life of the party and the work requirements of the Party Central Committee, compared with the party constitution, party rules, party discipline, and mission tasks, deeply comprehended the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and thoroughly implemented the major decisions made at the 20th CPC National Congress Deployment, comprehensive investigation and analysis of problems, in-depth inspection and analysis, earnestly carry out criticism and self-criticism, strive to take a higher political position, stronger mission, and stricter self-requirements, firmly defend the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two “Maintenance”, showing its demeanor and responsibility in writing the chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang.

Provincial Party Secretary Yi Lianhong presided over the meeting and made a concluding speech. Relevant comrades from the Central Steering Group attended the meeting for guidance.

The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee attaches great importance to this democratic life meeting and has carefully and fully prepared for it. Before the meeting, members of the Standing Committee earnestly studied and understood Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. , the spirit of the important speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on Zhejiang work, and in-depth study of the party constitution, “Several Guidelines on Political Life within the Party under the New Situation” and other related internal Laws and regulations, and ideological mobilization for the democratic life meeting. Adhere to the promotion of democracy, open the door to accept advice, and extensively listen to opinions and suggestions from all sides through written solicitation, face-to-face conversations, visits and surveys and other methods. Yi Lianhong held heart-to-heart conversations with all members of the Standing Committee, among the members of the Standing Committee, and between the members of the Standing Committee and the comrades in charge of the field. On this basis, in strict accordance with the requirements of the central government, carefully compose team and individual inspection and analysis materials, accurately find problems, analyze the reasons in depth, and optimize and rectify in detail, laying a solid foundation for a good democratic life meeting.

The meeting notified the implementation of the rectification measures of the Party History Study and Education Special Democratic Life Meeting of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and the solicitation of opinions for the 2022 Democratic Life Meeting.

Yi Lianhong made an inspection and analysis on behalf of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, focusing on finding the decisive significance of taking the lead in deeply understanding the “two establishments”, strengthening the “four consciousnesses”, strengthening the “four self-confidence”, and achieving the “two maintenances” Take the lead in using Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to condense the heart and soul, take the lead in upholding and strengthening the party’s overall leadership, take the lead in adhering to the people-centered development thinking, promote reform, development and stability, take the lead in carrying forward the spirit of struggle, and prevent and resolve risks and challenges. Take the lead in implementing the problems and deficiencies in comprehensively and strictly governing the party’s political responsibilities, and closely connect with ideology and work practice, deeply analyze the root causes, and at the same time research and propose the direction of efforts and improvement measures, emphasizing the need to deeply understand the “two principles” with stronger political consciousness Establish the decisive significance of “Conscientiously study and practice Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics with a stronger theory, promote Chinese-style modernization in Zhejiang with a stronger strategy, consciously build a common prosperity demonstration zone with a stronger mission, and take a stronger responsibility Consciously carry forward the spirit of struggle, enhance the ability to fight, and use stronger forging to consciously shoulder the political responsibility of comprehensively and strictly governing the party. Afterwards, the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee conducted individual comparative inspections one by one, took the initiative to put themselves in, put in their responsibilities, and put in their work. Achieved the purpose of upholding the truth, correcting mistakes, unifying thinking, and enhancing unity.

After the comrades in charge of the Central Steering Group commented, Yi Lianhong made a summary. Yi Lianhong pointed out that this democratic life meeting produced high-quality and good results. Everyone has undergone a rigorous exercise in political life within the party, experienced a profound experience in party education, and accepted a spiritual baptism that touches the soul. This practice has further enhanced the self-revolutionary spirit of being strict and pragmatic, and fully demonstrated the political, contemporary, principled, and combative nature of political life within the party.

Yi Lianhong emphasized that this year is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and it is the 20th anniversary of the implementation of the “88th Strategy”. The Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee must take the implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a top priority. Play a good role model in the chapter of Zhejiang modernization. We must lead by example and lead in maintaining loyalty, take the lead in continuously improving political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution, constantly temper the political character of absolute loyalty, clearly maintain the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, and resolutely implement General Secretary Xi Jinping The spirit of important instructions and instructions and the major decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee will unswervingly advance along the path guided by General Secretary Xi Jinping; lead by example and lead in firm beliefs, and take the lead in mastering the world outlook and methodology of applying Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era , to better inherit and carry forward the precious wealth left by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Zhejiang, and constantly transform the learning results into the actual results of promoting Zhejiang to achieve high-quality development; take the lead in demonstrating and leading in the burden of responsibility, and take the lead in minding the “two overall situations” and keeping in mind The “big country” should enhance the sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, boost the spirit of responsibility, pass on the style and energy of doing, and continuously form “cadres who dare to act, locals who dare to break through, enterprises who dare to do, The strong atmosphere of “the masses dare to innovate”; in terms of strengthening capabilities, take the lead in demonstrating and leading, take the lead in accurately recognizing changes, respond scientifically, and actively seek changes, firmly establish the orientation of deepening innovation, tackling tough reforms, and opening up and improving, and continuously enhance the ability to promote high-quality development, The ability to serve the masses, the ability to prevent and resolve risks, strengthen the concept of the system, carry forward the spirit of struggle, and strive to become an expert in leading the modernization drive; demonstrate and take the lead in serving the people wholeheartedly, take the lead in practicing the people-centered development thought, deepen Carry out the activities of “big visits, big research, big services, big problem solving”, do everything possible to solve the urgent problems of the masses, stimulate the creative enthusiasm of the people to the greatest extent, and always maintain the flesh-and-blood ties with the people; Take the lead, take the lead in shouldering the political responsibility of strictly governing the party in an all-round way, strictly implement the discipline and anti-corruption, strictly implement the spirit of the eight central regulations and their implementation rules, resolutely oppose the idea and behavior of privilege, and drive party members at all levels in the province Cadres not only maintain their integrity and honesty, but also stick to their original aspirations of being diligent and serving the people, and be the leaders, builders, and maintainers of a good political ecology and social atmosphere.