The 6,000 yuan Pufa big red envelope is up for grabs today (22)! In the past, the government issued three-fold coupons and five-fold coupons, and now the general cash dividend is 6,000 yuan for all. The former two are measures to revitalize the economy during the epidemic. , It is expected to directly benefit from sightseeing, catering, department stores, food, etc.

Cai Minghan, manager of the securities and futures department of Cathay Securities, believes that before the general cash is in place, the stock price of related concepts can be expected to reach a high point, and investors can use short-term operations to earn price differences, but investors who are less able to operate in the short-term do not need to After chasing higher, you can wait for the shock to pull back, and then make a layout when there are more rises and fewer falls. Among them, the performance of the hotel and travel industries has a greater chance.

There are also legal persons who believe that the domestic demand group has already reacted to the fact that the 6,000 yuan general issuance is profitable, and the related stocks have accumulated considerable gains. It is expected that the stock price will still have a chance to perform before the profit is realized. The implementation of the policy and supporting measures remain to be seen. , Free exercise, it is not appropriate to chase higher at this stage, be careful not to open higher and lower stock prices, and return to fundamentals in the medium and long term.

The domestic consumer group benefited from the normalization of the epidemic and the gradual unblocking of the epidemic, coupled with the retaliatory performance recovery of the general cash dividend. Related concept stocks include Fubon Media (8454), Baoya (5904), Yunpin (2748), Wang Pin (2727), Bafangyunji (2753), Hexagonal (2732), Jinghua (2707), Humble House (2739), Xiadu (2722), Food-KY (2723), Lion (2731), Phoenix (5706) Wait for the stock price to rise steadily.

※Disclaimer: The content of individual stocks mentioned in the article is not any investment advice or reference. Please carefully judge and evaluate risks and be responsible for your own profits and losses.

(Huang Shunde, Wangdefu Financial Network)

The post Yingpu found that the 12-level domestic demand for gold dividends has become a gold-absorbing indicator appeared first on Business Times.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

