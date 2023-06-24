Young man from Casanareño wins gold medal in the World School Taekwondo Championship

The young Cristhian Armando Rubio, a member of the national school taekwondo team, won a gold medal at the World School Taekwondo Championship in Mazatlán, Mexico.

This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of the young athlete, who comes from the seedbed of talents directed by Professor Lida Hernández in the Casanare Taekwondo League.

Rubio’s victory in the world championship is an exceptional achievement for Colombian taekwondo and the sport of our department. The young athlete has demonstrated his skill and skill in the sport, and has proudly represented Colombia and Casanare.

This achievement will undoubtedly inspire other young athletes to follow their dreams and work hard to achieve their goals.

Source: Source: news – HOLA Casanare

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

