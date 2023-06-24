Home » Young man from Casanareño wins gold medal in the World School Taekwondo Championship
News

Young man from Casanareño wins gold medal in the World School Taekwondo Championship

by admin
Young man from Casanareño wins gold medal in the World School Taekwondo Championship

The young Cristhian Armando Rubio, a member of the national school taekwondo team, won a gold medal at the World School Taekwondo Championship in Mazatlán, Mexico.

This achievement is the result of the hard work and dedication of the young athlete, who comes from the seedbed of talents directed by Professor Lida Hernández in the Casanare Taekwondo League.

Rubio’s victory in the world championship is an exceptional achievement for Colombian taekwondo and the sport of our department. The young athlete has demonstrated his skill and skill in the sport, and has proudly represented Colombia and Casanare.

This achievement will undoubtedly inspire other young athletes to follow their dreams and work hard to achieve their goals.

Source: Source: news – HOLA Casanare

See also  Throwing a body near the Prime Minister of Japan - Al-Ghad TV

You may also like

Boat with 50 migrants adrift in the Mediterranean

Good news for importers – Naibaat

Bogotá: From 12:00 am dry law begins for...

Consolidating the Foundation of the Road of Socialism...

The provincial festival of l’Unità returns to the...

Pakistan’s participation in ICC World Cup 2023 subject...

Sustainable Mining, with Caicedo Licona

how it works and who owns it —...

clsem honored socialist lawyers

Karol G surprised with emotional commercial recorded in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy