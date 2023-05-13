Your experts for high-quality tiles and individual flooring solutions

A floor is one of the most basic and at the same time important components of any room. It plays a crucial role in appearance, functionality and overall impression. In this context, it is undeniable that tiles are considered to be one of the best materials for flooring.

Tiles are the best choice for floors

Tile has been a preferred choice for flooring for centuries, and its popularity has endured to this day. Sturdy, versatile and aesthetically pleasing, these surfaces offer numerous advantages that make them an ideal choice for different spaces:

The most significant property of tiles is their durability . They are known to withstand daily wear and tear and retain their original beauty for years to come. Tile floors are extremely durable and can withstand heavy traffic and mechanical stress. This makes them ideal for high-traffic areas such as entryways, kitchens or bathrooms.

. They are known to withstand daily wear and tear and retain their original beauty for years to come. Tile floors are extremely durable and can withstand heavy traffic and mechanical stress. This makes them ideal for high-traffic areas such as entryways, kitchens or bathrooms. In addition, tiles offer a wide range of design options , which make it possible to create the desired style and atmosphere in a room. Whether classic, modern, rustic or minimalist, tiles come in a variety of colours, shapes, sizes and textures to suit individual preferences and requirements. The variety of patterns and designs opens up almost limitless design possibilities for every room.

, which make it possible to create the desired style and atmosphere in a room. Whether classic, modern, rustic or minimalist, tiles come in a variety of colours, shapes, sizes and textures to suit individual preferences and requirements. The variety of patterns and designs opens up almost limitless design possibilities for every room. Another key advantage of tiles is their ease of care . Compared to other floor coverings, tiles are easy to clean and offer a hygienic surface. Stains, dirt and liquids are easily removed, and allergens don’t have a chance to lodge in the pores.

Last but not least, tiles are one too eco-friendly option for floors. Many tiles are made from natural materials such as clay, sand and water. Free from harmful chemicals, they contribute to healthier indoor air quality. In addition, tiles can be recycled and reused, which contributes to the sustainable use of resources.

With all these benefits in mind, it is not surprising that tiles are considered the best material for flooring, making them the ideal choice for any space. No matter where they end up, tiles not only add a stylish touch, they also offer a durable solution that is both practical and aesthetically pleasing. But what must be considered with this diversity?

Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Media Sales

Competent advice for your perfect floor

A reliable and competent contact person is of crucial importance when it comes to the topic of flooring. Hansa Fliesen Depot in Gelsenkirchen offers precisely this level of expertise and reliability. The company is characterized by its low prices, high quality and a comprehensive stock range as well as a wide variety of tiles. The employees at Hansa Fliesen Depot are true tile lovers and admire the excellent tiles in their range. So if one of the consultants looks at the floor more often, it is not out of rudeness, but out of genuine enthusiasm.

Thanks to their expertise, the specialist consultants know exactly what to look out for when choosing a floor covering. You have asked yourself some important questions and would like to provide helpful tips for anyone looking for the right tile. “With us, you can rely on professional advice to ensure that you make the right decision for your floor. Whether it’s choosing the right material, the right design or the required care and cleaning methods – we as Specialist consultants are at your side with our knowledge and experience,” says the team of experts.

Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Media Sales

The floor tile Avalon beige: timeless elegance and attractive offers

The model is an absolute favorite Avalon beige . The floor tile Avalon beige is characterized by its visually appealing beige color and is particularly suitable for living rooms or bathrooms. With its lively natural stone look and matt surface, it gives every room a timelessly elegant appearance. The tile has slip resistance class R10/B, which ensures safe walking.

The Avalon beige floor tile can be used in a variety of ways and goes well with different furnishing styles. This tile is available in different dimensions at Hansa Fliesen Depot. But especially the current one Trend size of 60 x 120 centimetres is an absolute recommendation of the specialists. In addition, there are currently exclusive offers.

Photo: Hansa Tile Depot

The Avalon beige at a glance:

1. Kind

porcelain stoneware

rectified

R10/B slip resistance

Prices for the offer:

120×60 cm

Original price: 29.95 euros/m²

Discount price: 15.95 euros/m²

Original price: 29.95 euros/m² Discount price: 15.95 euros/m² 60×60 cm

Original price: 22.95 euros/m²

Discount price: 11.95 euros/m²

Original price: 22.95 euros/m² Discount price: 11.95 euros/m² 30×60 cm

Original price: 16.95 euros/m²

Discount price: 9.95 euros/m²

The offers are valid from 13th to 29th May 2023 inclusive and only while stocks last.

Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Media Sales

Large selection, unbeatable prices and individual advice

The Hansa Tile Depot offers a wide range of tiles at competitive low prices. “We stand up to a price comparison! We have the right tile for every customer budget – and that from as little as 3.95 euros per square meter,” say the tile experts.

In addition, those interested can find even more special tile offers that have been significantly reduced in price. If you require further information, you can contact the specialist advisors at any time by e-mail, telephone or in person and directly on site in the tile markets in Duisburg and Gelsenkirchen.

Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Media Sales

Hansa Tile Depot: Your partner for aesthetic and functional floors

The aim of Hansa Fliesen Depot is to help customers design a floor that is both aesthetically pleasing and functional. With their extensive range of high-quality tiles, the specialists offer a variety of options to implement every style and taste, no matter how individual. Whether for the living area, the kitchen or the bathroom or other rooms – at Hansa Fliesen Depot in Gelsenkirchen everyone is guaranteed to find the right tile.

Rely on the specialist consultants at Hansa Fliesen Depot to help you select and implement your dream floor. With their expert advice and commitment, they do everything to ensure that you are completely satisfied with your new floor.

Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Media Sales

Visit Hansa Tile Depot in Gelsenkirchen and get inspiration and support from the experts to make your floor a real eye-catcher.

About Hansa Tile Depot Gelsenkirchen

The site Gelsenkirchen opened in 2014 and has always enjoyed great popularity. Hansa Tile Depot in Gelsenkirchen offers high-quality tiles at reasonable prices and personal advice. Thanks to the large storage area, the specialists offer a huge selection of tiles on site. “Visit us and find your dream tile. We will be happy to advise you and answer your questions about tiling. We also offer all accessories for tiling. With us, nothing stands in the way of your project!”

Photo: Thomas Gödde / FUNKE Media Sales