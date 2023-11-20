Youth and Childhood Book Fair celebrates Jerusalem

The gallery of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency at the first session of the International Book Fair for Youth and Childhood (SILEJ) in Casablanca includes a number of publications, which keep pace with the initiatives and work undertaken by this agency, under the high patronage of King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, for the benefit of the residents of the Holy City.

Since it is an exhibition dedicated to books for children and young adults, special emphasis was placed on this area. Among the list of this gallery is a new book by Muhammad Radwan, a researcher specializing in Jerusalem affairs, entitled “Jerusalem Childhood’s Journey to Moroccan Homes… The Kingdom’s Ambassadors to Palestine.”

This book, issued by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, sheds light on the summer camps organized by this agency annually in Morocco for the benefit of the children of Jerusalem, a program that was launched in 2008, and whose total beneficiaries to date have reached 700 children from various neighborhoods of the Holy City.

On the occasion, Radwan said: “As is the case in every event dedicated to books and publishing, the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency participates in publications that emphasize the historical and emotional ties that bring together Moroccans, Palestinians, and Jerusalemites in particular,” adding that these publications represent part of the efforts undertaken by the Kingdom. , under the leadership of the king, which has major impacts on the city of Jerusalem and its residents.

He explained, in a press statement, that “summer camps organized for the benefit of holy children make these children ambassadors for Morocco in Palestine, especially when they see with their own eyes the warmth of Moroccan hospitality, and above all the solidarity of Moroccans, led by the King, with their Palestinian brothers.”

As a reminder, the fourteenth edition of the Jerusalem Bayt Mal Agency camps, which was organized during the period from 10 to 26 August 2023, under the name “The Green March,” benefited, like previous editions, a number of Jerusalemite children, accompanied by supervisors from the Holy City.

It is noteworthy that Muhammad Radwan, a researcher specializing in Jerusalem affairs, has written a series of books and studies on this subject, most notably “Al-Quds Al-Sharif in Jewish Orientalism,” “Jerusalem in the Eyes of Moroccans,” and “Jerusalem Pamphlets” (a series consisting of 6 titles).

The International Book Fair for Youth and Childhood (SILEJ) in Casablanca, organized by the Ministry of Youth, Culture and Communication in partnership with the Prefecture of Casablanca, the Casablanca Community Council and the Casablanca-Settat Regional Council, aims to motivate young people and children to love reading and reading.

This exhibition, which continues until November 22, brings together no less than 255 exhibitors representing 33 countries, with more than 100,000 copies of the books on display.

