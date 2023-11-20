1,500 Taxpayers Yet to Receive $1,300 Stimulus Check in Minnesota

Around 1,500 taxpayers in Minnesota have yet to receive their $1,300 stimulus check, according to state tax authorities. The direct payments, issued as part of economic aid to relieve family finances, began in August but thousands of checks remain uncashed.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced that there are still around 150,000 payments that have not been collected, and the checks have an upcoming expiration date at the end of this month. Tax authorities believe that many checks have not been cashed due to mistrust among eligible taxpayers. Some may have torn up the checks, believing it to be a scam, while others may not have received the money due to problems with their address.

The direct payments were sent between August 16 and September 27 of this year, and their expiration date is 60 days after they were issued, as established by state laws. For those who have not yet received their direct payment, the Department of Revenue has announced that it will resend checks before the end of November.

More than two million people have already received the direct payment in Minnesota. Eligibility was determined based on information contained in the tax year 2021 tax return.

This trend of direct payments is not unique to Minnesota, as five states in the United States are still issuing direct payments to their residents in November. It is expected that this trend will continue for the remainder of the year, providing much-needed economic aid to families across the country.