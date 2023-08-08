Title: Building a Healthy Foundation for an All-Round Well-Off Society: Xi Jinping Deploys a National Strategy to Promote National Fitness

By Peng Xiaoling

August 8, 2023 marks National Fitness Day, a day dedicated to promoting fitness across the nation. National fitness has a direct impact on the happiness of the people and the future of the nation. In line with his vision of a well-off society for all, General Secretary Xi Jinping has consistently prioritized the health of the Chinese people. He views people’s health as a crucial aspect of building a comprehensive well-off society and has taken significant steps to integrate national fitness with national health, thus laying a solid foundation for overall well-being.

Recognizing the importance of physical fitness and its impact on the nation’s development, Xi Jinping has deployed a national strategy to promote national fitness. Under his leadership, initiatives have been implemented to encourage individuals, particularly the youth, to embrace an active and healthy lifestyle. By creating a home court for the youth, Xi Jinping aims to instill the value of fitness from an early age and contribute to the overall well-being of the nation.

The focus on national fitness has become more critical than ever before, given the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and health issues among the younger generation. By promoting physical activities and engaging in sports, the youth can not only improve their physical health but also enhance their mental and social well-being.

On National Fitness Day, various activities and events will be organized across the country to raise awareness about the importance of fitness and encourage participation. From sports competitions to fitness demonstrations, the goal is to inspire people of all ages to prioritize their health and adopt a more active lifestyle.

The efforts to promote national fitness align with Xi Jinping’s vision for a strong and prosperous nation. By investing in the health and well-being of its citizens, China is creating a solid foundation for a thriving society. Through the integration of national fitness and national health, the nation is on its way to achieving comprehensive well-off health for all.

As National Fitness Day approaches, the significance of this day cannot be understated. It serves as a reminder to individuals of all ages to prioritize their health and well-being. By embracing physical activities as a part of daily life, we can work towards building a healthier and happier future for ourselves and the nation as a whole.

Source: People’s Daily

Editor: Peng Xiaoling

Design: Du Bailuan, Fun All Media Studio

Responsible editor: Liu Xiaodong

