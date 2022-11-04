[Epoch Times, November 4, 2022]At the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Li Keqiang and Wang Yang retired, Hu Chunhua was out, and the regiment was “destroyed”. What is particularly surprising is that Hu Jintao was suddenly framed and left. It was Kong Shaoxun, deputy director of the General Office of the Central Committee (hereinafter referred to as the Central Office) under Ding Xuexiang. Where is Chen Shiju, the former secretary of Hu Jintao in the Central Office? Under the high-level changes, the internal fighting of the Central Office itself is also cause for concern.

According to reports from multiple foreign media and videos circulating on Twitter, on October 22, 2022, the last day of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, shortly after allowing the media to enter, two staff members walked to Hu Jintao’s desk and first tried to put the Hu pulled up from his chair. Hu Jintao was very resistant and tried to sit down several times. Hou Hu gave up his struggle, stood up, and said a few words to Xi Jinping and Li Keqiang. Xi Jinping nodded expressionlessly. Finally, the staff quickly took Hu Jintao out of the venue with his right arm.

When the incident happened, there was no response from all the senior officials on the podium, but Hu Chunhua, Hu Jintao’s designated successor for the next generation, folded his hands on his chest with an angry look on his face.

Dake Kang, a reporter for the Associated Press in Beijing, tweeted that according to the footage they took, among the two people who took Hu Jintao away, the older man’s work badge read “Kong Shaoxun”.

Kong Shaoxun is the deputy director of the Central Office, and his boss is Ding Xuexiang, the director of the Central Office. Ding Xuexiang became one of the new Standing Committee members at the subsequent First Plenary Session of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China.

In the official resume, Kong Shaoxun’s early experience is not detailed. It only shows that he was born in February 1969 and is a native of Zhongning, Ningxia. In 2009, he briefly served as the deputy mayor of Wuzhong City, Ningxia. The following year, he was transferred to the Central Office, where he served as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Secretary of the Disciplinary Committee of the Central Office, Director of the Personnel Bureau, and Deputy Head of the Leading Group for Targeted Poverty Alleviation.

On April 14 this year, the CCP officially announced the establishment of a leading group for the Asian Games and the Asian Paralympic Games headed by Vice Premier Sun Chunlan. Kong Shaoxun is one of the members of the group as Deputy Director of the Central Office and Director of the Secretariat. This is Kong Shaoxun’s first appearance as Deputy Director of the Central Office and Director of the Secretariat.

The Central Office’s experience ordered a major purge of the plan

Kong Shaoxun’s predecessor, Han Liping, resigned as early as December 2019 and was transferred to the party secretary and deputy director of the board of directors of the National Supply and Marketing Cooperative of the Communist Party of China. Han Liping has served in the Central Office for a long time, and served as the director of the old cadre bureau and the secretary bureau of the Central Office.

After the fall of Hu Jintao’s “internal chief” and former director of the Central Office, Ling Jihua, in December 2014, he was characterized by the Xi Jinping authorities as a careerist. Before and after this, Li Zhanshu, a close associate of Xi Jinping and then director of the Central Office, was in charge. Wang Zhongtian and Hawke, who were in charge of the secretariat of the Central Office, were purged successively.

Han Liping served in the Central Office for a longer time, but he was not affected by Ling Jihua’s case at that time. Instead, in 2017, he was promoted to Deputy Director and Secretary of the Central Office until he was transferred to the General Supply and Marketing Cooperative in November 2019. Whether Han Liping was ultimately affected by the Ling plan case and was unable to gain a foothold in the Central Office, where Xi Jinping’s cronies are scattered, is still unknown.

When Kong Shaoxun was transferred to the General Office of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in April this year, the core department of the Communist Party of China controlled by Ding Xuexiang had “one officer and four deputies”. In addition to Ding Xuexiang, the four deputies were Meng Xiangfeng, the executive deputy director, and Chen Shiju, the former director of Hu Jintao’s office. (Ministerial level), Tang Fangyu and Kong Shaoxun, who also serve as the director of the Research Office of the Central Office.

Where is Hu Jintao’s top secret Chen Shiju?

Chen Shiju used to be Hu Jintao’s top secret. When Hu Jintao was dragged out of the meeting by the staff of the Central Office, where was Chen Shiju?

Chen Shiju was born in 1963 in Liuzhi, Guizhou. In 1986, he was the secretary of Hu Jintao, then secretary of the Guizhou Provincial Party Committee of the Communist Party of China. Since then, he has been following Hu to Tibet, and then to Beijing with Hu, serving as the secretary of “Hu Jintao’s Office”. From 2002 to 2013, Chen Shiju followed Hu Jintao as the director of the “Office of the General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee” and the “Office of the President of the State” (deputy minister level).

After Hu Jintao’s abdication, Chen Shiju served as deputy director of the Central Office and deputy director of the Central Secrecy Committee shortly after the two sessions of the CPC in March 2013; Minister level), is a member of the 12th and 13th CPPCC Standing Committee.

In 2020, Li Zhanshu’s close confidant, Meng Xiangfeng, who was one year younger than Chen Shiju, succeeded him and was promoted to the executive deputy director of the Central Office, becoming Chen Shiju’s boss. Meng Xiangfeng became a member of the Central Committee at the 20th National Congress.

The author recently checked the Internet and found that on September 2, 2022, the CPPCC News published an article by Chen Shiju touting “Xi Jinping talks about the governance of the country”. . This shows that Chen Shiju, who is only 59 years old, has been quietly transferred from the Central Office by September at the latest, leaving only the second-line post of the Standing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Ding Xuexiang may arrange Hu Jintao’s departure from the scene, the CCP’s infighting is endless

From this point of view, the tragic situation of the 20th National Congress of the regiment being destroyed by the regiment was not an emergency. After the Beidaihe meeting in early August, Chen Shiju should have been transferred from the Central Office. The CCP’s high-level league factions have all withdrawn. Perhaps Hu Chunhua’s exit was a sudden change at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The withdrawal of Li Keqiang and Wang Yang has long been a part of the factional compromise.

Li Keqiang and Wang Yang, the so-called market figures who had no red background in the first place, only sought to protect the interests of their families in the authoritarian regime. Even Hu Chunhua, who was kicked out of the Politburo and lost his dignity, was the same. Only Hu Jintao, the leader of the regiment faction, tried to make an unusual resistance at the closing meeting of the 20th National Congress as a veteran — because Xi Jinping did not honor his agreement, leaving Hu Chunhua in the Politburo or even permanent.

This power struggle, which has been focused on by the international media, is likely to be specifically arranged by Ding Xuexiang, director of the Central Office, and the executive is Kong Shaoxun, deputy director of the Central Office.

Ding Xuexiang should be Xi’s subordinates who know the most about infighting. On November 2, he published a long article in the CCP’s “People’s Daily”, in which he mentioned “struggle” at least 25 times, claiming that the CCP “consolidates and strengthens unity in struggle”. Can be described as murderous.

So far, nearly half a month after the end of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the smoke of Hu Jintao’s departure has cleared, and Xi Jinping has entered a third term in a winning manner. But apart from Ding Xuexiang, Xi Jinping may not really trust anyone. Observing Xi’s entire personnel characteristics, he only believes in “acquaintances” he has used in his early years and has a good record.

There are reports that Xi’s die-hard confidant, Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong, may become the new head of the internal affairs. If it is true, the Central Office will inevitably have a large internal purge. After all, Xi’s army is not monolithic, and Ding Xuexiang’s people are not Wang Xiaohong’s people. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China included “struggle” in the party constitution. In fact, even if it is not written in it, struggle is the evil gene of the party. Infighting has thus become one of the biggest unspoken rules in the CCP’s officialdom, and the CCP will certainly fight infighting to the point of collapse.

