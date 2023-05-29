Zangrillo in Trento, ‘simplifying administrative procedures’ – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRENTO, MAY 29 – “The administrative machinery is the main engine of the functioning of the state, so we need it to work at its best. Especially in an era like this, where the objectives are many and complicated, like the Pnrr “. This was stated by the minister of public administration, Paolo Zangrillo, in the sixth stage of the “Let’s make Italy simple” initiative, in Trento.



“I have a very challenging goal of simplifying 600 administrative procedures, digitizing and modernizing our machine. We have two ways of doing it: staying closed in the office and dealing with the usual suspects, or starting an inclusive path with local authorities, which are a large part of the implementing bodies of the Pnrr. The complicated objectives are achieved if you are able to be together and are able to share”, added Zangrillo, who met the president of the Province of Trento, Maurizio Fugatti. (HANDLE).

