News Zangrillo, Public Administration more attractive on the job market with inPa by admin March 15, 2023 March 15, 2023 10 Go to Content Go to the footer MENU Homepage The minister Homepage Minister Staff The new alphabet of Public Administration PA alphabet homepage A – Login B – Good Administration C – Human capital D – Digitization Department of Public Service Department Homepage Training Notification deeds Agile work Strike Dashboard Opinions and Circular Notes FOIA Vigilance Simplification Public work and PA organization Digitization Performance Administrative capacity International activities The Department Offices Tools and Controls Regulations and Documentation Social innovation Articles and interviews The newsletter Let’s talk Home page Minister Articles and interviews Share this:TwitterFacebook Related See also Gherardo Colombo: "The pandemic has caused anger to explode, but now young people must be helped" 0 comment 0 FacebookTwitterEmail previous post Eintracht Frankfurt: Attacks on police officers, burning cars – riots in Naples next post OPPO Find X6 series full of eye protection effects: similar to DC + PWM dimming–fast technology–technology changes the future You may also like “SPID for public administration personnel” March 15, 2023 Alias “La Sugar”, a dangerous gang member is... March 15, 2023 Arauca faces school desertion, due to the lack... March 15, 2023 Councilor Maggi and the Control Room of the... March 15, 2023 Subject to prison who physically, verbally and sexually... March 15, 2023 ABC of the pension reform in Colombia March 15, 2023 launch of a support service for the implementation... March 15, 2023 There are 42 days left for El Salvador... March 15, 2023 Announce discounts on concert tickets March 15, 2023 Starlink lowers the price of satellite internet reservation... March 15, 2023 Leave a Comment Cancel Reply Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Δ This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.