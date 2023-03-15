Despite a ban on ticket sales, hundreds of Eintracht Frankfurt fans traveled to Naples for the Champions League game. The safety concerns were great. Serious clashes have actually erupted.

VSerious riots broke out in the city center before the Champions League game between SSC Naples and Eintracht Frankfurt. As could be seen on videos, tables and chairs were thrown at police officers by hooded ultras and Eintracht hooligans on Wednesday afternoon. At least one police car and other civilian vehicles were set on fire, and pyrotechnics were also used.

According to media reports, the supporters of the Bundesliga soccer club attacked the emergency services at central locations in the city. According to the Italian news agency Ansa, some hooded people are said to have previously attacked a bar in downtown Naples by throwing bottles. A train through the city of a few hundred Frankfurters initially remained quiet.

Despite a ban on ticket sales for football fans from Frankfurt, hundreds of Eintracht supporters traveled to Naples, most by train. The first incident occurred on the evening before the game: unknown persons fired flares at buses in which the German fans were being driven through the city to their hotel.

According to local media reports, these were Naples ultras who were ambushing the rival Frankfurters. As could be seen on an amateur video, the buses were able to continue. Previously, the police had registered every single fan before the fans were driven away in buses. Among them were reportedly ultras and hooligans from Atalanta Bergamo, considered hostile to Napoli supporters. The hotel where the fans were staying was locked down overnight.

800 emergency workers on site

The tension in the city is enormous. Around 800 police, carabinieri and special units were scheduled to prevent riots, as reported by the Ansa news agency. In the first leg in Frankfurt, there were clashes and attacks against Italian fans.

Thick smoke lay in the streets of Naples Those: pa/ANSA/CIRO FUSCO

The Prefecture of Naples had forbidden fans from Frankfurt to come to the stadium and canceled their tickets. Eintracht reacted with outrage and completely waived their contingent of away tickets. She also called on her followers not to travel to Naples.