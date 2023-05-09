Oliver Glasner leaves Eintracht Frankfurt at the end of the season

Around three weeks before the cup final in Berlin, Eintracht Frankfurt clarifies the question of the future of coach Oliver Glasner. The house blessing at the Bundesliga soccer club has been crooked for a long time.

SOliver Glasner has not extended a contract. The 48-year-old Austrian did not accept the offer Eintracht made to him in March for long-term cooperation. Above all, the composition of the new squad and the prospects in the coming season, it was rumored, wanted to wait and see.

But now Glasner’s service in Frankfurt is even shorter than originally agreed with the club. Because after the cup final on June 3 in Berlin against Leipzig, Glasner will be history with the Hessians. Eintracht confirmed this in a press release on Monday evening. The coach will leave the club this summer one season before the end of the contractually fixed employment relationship.