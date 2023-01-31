Petro made the announcement at the inauguration ceremony for Ruth Maritza Quevedo, a new member of the Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation Regulation Commission.

President Gustavo Petro proposed this Monday to establish the “Zero Waste” program throughout the country, which remunerates traditional recyclers throughout the country and reduces cleaning service rates.

The announcement was made by the president at the inauguration ceremony of Ruth Maritza Quevedo, as Commissioner of the Commission for the Regulation of Drinking Water and Basic Sanitation, which took place in the Protocol Room of the Casa de Nariño.

“Let’s establish some paths that are essential for ‘Zero Waste’ to exist in Colombia, in such a way that we do not help, by maintaining profits, some particular greed, to aggravate the problems of global warming and, therefore, the climate crisis of the world,” Petro said.

Said initiative, he explained, consists of initiating a process through which waste will be reused in order to stop and mitigate the consequences of the climate crisis throughout the planet.

And he added that, “both on the issue of cleanliness and water, we have had some political tensions and a debate that, in a Government of Change, have to be processed in such a way that we guarantee the right to life through the right to drinking water”.

Likewise, he asked the newly inaugurated that the Commission present to the President of the Republic the resolutions that will be signed so that ‘Zero Waste’ is established in the country as a mandatory program, “that truly remunerates recyclers traditions in all corners of Colombia and that traditional cleaning services that take waste to open pits and burial sites, which are now called sanitary landfill, decrease substantially.