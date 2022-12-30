There are four criteria for home monitoring of susceptible groups: symptoms, oxygen saturation, body temperature, and pulse. In terms of oxygen saturation, Zhang Wenhong recommends keeping an oximeter at home. It is best for susceptible people to take their body temperature once in the morning and at night. At the same time, the pulse can be monitored in time through a smart watch or an oximeter.

The new year is approaching, but the peak of the new crown infection is not over yet. How can the elderly and other vulnerable groups survive the winter safely?

“For Vulnerable Populations, Omicron May ‘Bite’，So we need to monitor them from four aspects: symptoms, oxygen saturation, body temperature, and pulse. “On the evening of December 29, Zhang Wenhong, Director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases and Director of the Infectious Diseases Department of Huashan Hospital Affiliated to Fudan University, hosted the first live lecture of the series “Scientific Epidemic Prevention, Health for the People” hosted by the China Health Management Association—” Respond scientifically to the new crown and celebrate the New Year in a healthy way,” said the editorial.

Screenshot of Zhang Wenhong’s live lecture

Zhang Wenhong said,There are three criteria for delineating low-, medium-, and high-risk groups of new crown infection: age, underlying disease status, and vaccination status.Specifically, people who are over 80 years old, have stable/unstable underlying diseases, and have not been fully vaccinated; are between 65 and 80 years old, and have unstable underlying diseases, regardless of whether they have been fully vaccinated; Unstable, those who have not been fully vaccinated are all high-risk key groups.The medium-risk sub-key groups are the following three types: age<65岁，基础疾病不稳定，全程接种疫苗人群；年龄 65~80岁，基础疾病稳定，未全程接种疫苗人群；年龄>80 years old, no underlying disease or stable underlying disease, full vaccination population.

The coming wave of returning home may have an impact on vulnerable groups. How can vulnerable groups do home monitoring? Zhang Wenhong gave four indicators: symptoms, oxygen saturation, body temperature, and pulse. Fever, sore throat, cough, etc. are common symptoms, but when vulnerable and susceptible people develop high-risk symptoms such as dyspnea, chest pain, confusion, and persistent high fever, they should seek medical treatment in time.

In terms of oxygen saturation,Zhang Wenhong recommends keeping an oximeter at home, When the oxygen saturation continues to be lower than 95%, attention should be paid. Zhang Wenhong also recommends that everyone keep a thermometer at home. It is best for susceptible people to take their body temperature once in the morning and at night. At the same time, they can monitor their pulse in time through smart watches or oximeters.

Regarding the opening of nodes, Zhang Wenhong said that the current release is in line with the general trend of the global epidemic. After the release, there will be a peak of infection, but the current epidemic situation is or has changed from a global outbreak to a local epidemic. Taking Taiwan, China as an example, as of December 24, there were a total of 8,627,651 patients with new coronary pneumonia in Taiwan, of which 99.55% were mild/asymptomatic patients, 0.45% were moderate/severe cases, and 0.19% were severe cases. In terms of proportion, the proportion of critically ill patients is relatively small, but the medical peak is still caused by the large population base, so medical staff may face greater pressure in the future.

In the live lecture that night, Zhang Wenhong also popularized the usage of the finger-clip oximeter to everyone. SpO2 is the English abbreviation of blood oxygen saturation, and PR refers to pulse rate. First put a finger into the oximeter to test. If the result shows that SpO2 is lower than 95%, don’t panic and keep calm. First check whether the instrument is operating normally and whether the battery is sufficient. If everything is normal, wait for 15 minutes before sitting down. and place another finger in the oximeter,If the result is still below 95%, it is recommended to seek medical attention.

Screenshot of Zhang Wenhong’s live lecture

For the dietary care of susceptible people, Zhang Wenhong suggested that nutrition should be provided, but not excessive, especially the dietary care of the elderly should be like a “baby”. Special attention should be paid to the supplement of high-quality high-protein, milk and dairy products. The recommended daily intake is 150-200 grams, 300 grams of milk and dairy products per day, and more than 250 grams of vegetable intake. Essential fatty acids should be controlled In 25~30 grams.

Zhang Wenhong said, “For susceptible people, the next New Year’s Day and Spring Festival will be a hurdle, and they need to be protected.It is recommended that people returning to their hometowns reduce gathering activities, and pay attention to protection when gathering with uninfected elderly people. The Spring Festival is a festival of reunion, so pay attention to protection to celebrate the New Year happily.”

The author of this article: Yao Yiqi, the source of this article: The Paper, the original title: “Zhang Wenhong Talks about the Protection of New Crown Susceptible Groups: Chinese New Year is a hurdle, and there are four standards for home monitoring”

Risk Warning and Disclaimer

Market risk, the investment need to be cautious. This article does not constitute personal investment advice, nor does it take into account the particular investment objectives, financial situation or needs of individual users. Users should consider whether any opinions, opinions or conclusions expressed herein are applicable to their particular situation. Invest accordingly at your own risk.