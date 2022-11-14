Time: 2022-11-14 11:12:00 Source: Zhaoqing Xijiang Network

One case of abnormal nucleic acid test was found in Zhaoqing High-tech Zone

Preliminary trajectory announced

On November 13, Zhaoqing High-tech Zone found in a cross-regional investigation that a person who returned to Zhaoqing from outside the province had abnormal nucleic acid test results and was transferred to a designated medical institution for isolation and observation. The initial activity itinerary of this person in Zhaoqing City is as follows:

November 12th

20:44 Arrive at Guangzhou South Railway Station by high-speed rail from other provinces, and conduct nucleic acid sampling during the exit

20:44-22:01 Take an online taxi at Guangzhou South Railway Station and return to Zhaoqing High-tech Zone Sanle Building Materials Co., Ltd.

22:01-24:00 Rest in the company dormitory

November 13th

00:00-07:01 Rest in the company dormitory

07:01-07:15 Have breakfast in the company canteen

07:15-08:50 Activities in the company office and other areas

08:50-09:09 Drive to the nucleic acid sampling site of the Cultural and Sports Center in the High-tech Zone

09:09-09:39 Stay at the nucleic acid sampling point of the Cultural and Sports Center of the High-tech Zone

09:39-10:11 Leaving the High-tech Zone Cultural and Sports Center by car and returning to Sanle Building Materials Co., Ltd.

10:11-12:04 at Sanle Building Materials Co., Ltd.

After 12:04, due to the cross-regional co-investigation of the personnel involved in the epidemic, the nucleic acid test results were abnormal, and they were transferred to a designated medical institution for isolation and observation in a closed-loop.

If you have an intersection with the person at the same time period and the same trajectory, or someone who has been given a yellow code, please report to the village (community), unit, etc. where you are located as soon as possible, and cooperate with epidemic prevention and control measures such as nucleic acid testing and health management. The general public is requested to continue to implement their personal responsibilities for epidemic prevention and control, consciously abide by relevant regulations on epidemic prevention and control, adhere to good hygiene habits such as wearing masks, washing hands frequently, ventilating frequently, and “one-meter noodles”, and actively scan codes when entering public places, and consciously measure body temperature .

Zhaoqing High-tech Zone New Coronary Pneumonia Prevention and Control Command Office

November 14, 2022

