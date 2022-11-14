Remember the sensational leaks about all of Tesla’s top secret programs? It was Elon Musk himself who revealed how the inside spy was discovered.

Since all the confidential documents ended up with the reporters, they did this: “We sent a very long email – Musk just told us – to all employees. But we changed the spaces in the email for each recipient, so that each employee received an email that was different from the other “. The messages were apparently identical but, in reality, they weren’t.

“In this way – continued Musk – when we saw the email that was reported on all the sites we immediately understood exactly who was the employee who was cheating on us”.

The spy was denounced and fired on the spot: the evidence of the betrayal was clear. However, it must be said that there is no evidence on the past leaks, so it is also possible that the informers are more than one. It’s easy to predict that Tesla won’t let his guard down on leaks.

The case, however, beyond Musk’s diabolical plan, also makes us understand what climate there is within Tesla. An automotive company that has a very hard attitude towards the media and very attentive to how news “comes out” from its walls.

Let’s not forget that Tesla was the only company in the world to sue the BBC because in a Top Gear test drive the drivers criticized the autonomy of the car. And in response, Jeremy Clarkson aired on the next show (Grand Tour) a hilarious test of the Model X with four lawyers on board who told him step by step what he could say and what he could not say to avoid other causes. . A wonderful story that perfectly tells Tesla’s attitude towards the Media.