Home Technology The Tesla spy? Discovery with double spaces in documents
Technology

The Tesla spy? Discovery with double spaces in documents

by admin
The Tesla spy? Discovery with double spaces in documents

Remember the sensational leaks about all of Tesla’s top secret programs? It was Elon Musk himself who revealed how the inside spy was discovered.

Since all the confidential documents ended up with the reporters, they did this: “We sent a very long email – Musk just told us – to all employees. But we changed the spaces in the email for each recipient, so that each employee received an email that was different from the other “. The messages were apparently identical but, in reality, they weren’t.

“In this way – continued Musk – when we saw the email that was reported on all the sites we immediately understood exactly who was the employee who was cheating on us”.

The spy was denounced and fired on the spot: the evidence of the betrayal was clear. However, it must be said that there is no evidence on the past leaks, so it is also possible that the informers are more than one. It’s easy to predict that Tesla won’t let his guard down on leaks.

The case, however, beyond Musk’s diabolical plan, also makes us understand what climate there is within Tesla. An automotive company that has a very hard attitude towards the media and very attentive to how news “comes out” from its walls.

Let’s not forget that Tesla was the only company in the world to sue the BBC because in a Top Gear test drive the drivers criticized the autonomy of the car. And in response, Jeremy Clarkson aired on the next show (Grand Tour) a hilarious test of the Model X with four lawyers on board who told him step by step what he could say and what he could not say to avoid other causes. . A wonderful story that perfectly tells Tesla’s attitude towards the Media.

See also  3 things to know about Single's Day, waiting for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday

You may also like

The Tesla spy? Discovery with double spaces in...

The latest Android update is released, focusing on...

The completely new game software teen RPG “LOOP8...

Behind the scenes of the sport-show

A new way to peer into the state...

While you are at the gate, the robot...

Ubisoft’s “Assassin’s Creed” series 15th anniversary review film,...

Currently known “dormant” black hole closest to Earth...

The presence on Facebook & Instagram of deputy...

The key to deeper exploration of celestial bodies,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy