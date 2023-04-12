On April 10, Hangzhou Zhejiang University in Hangzhou City, Zhejiang Province suddenly caught fire, with thick smoke billowing. The authorities reported that the animal protection base on the Jingang campus was on fire, but did not mention the animal casualties inside.

According to the CCP’s official media, at around 1:30 p.m. on April 10, a fire broke out in a prefab house on the Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University in Hangzhou. The location of the fire is the animal protection base of Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University. According to the report, the place where the fire broke out was a student animal protection association, in which some students rescued cats, dogs and other small animals. The fire department said that the fire in the fire board room has been extinguished and no one is trapped.

A video posted by a netizen shows that at around 1:50 pm on April 10, a fire broke out in a self-built prefabricated house near the Yaokun Building in the West District of the Zijingang Campus of Zhejiang University. Some Zhejiang University students said that the animal room of the Agricultural College was on fire. The fire has been put out and there were no casualties. But all animals are at risk of dying in the flames.

Photos shared by netizens on Weibo showed that the entire board room area was engulfed in flames, with thick smoke billowing.

Photos show that firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the fire, but the entire prefabricated house has been burned to ruins.

The thick smoke rising from the campus of Zhejiang University can be seen far away around Zhejiang University.

According to Zhejiang University students, the place where the fire started was a student animal protection association, which contained cats, dogs and other small animals rescued by students. Although no one was trapped or injured, it is not known what happened to the small animals inside.

Zhejiang University students expressed their distress:

“The cat is still inside, and it’s really about to cry.”

“The mice that have been raised for 2 months…”

Netizens posted on Weibo, expressing their anger at the fear of misfortune for the animals inside:

“There is no fire in other places, but the animal room is on fire. It is hard not to think that it was intentional. The rescued animals are all kept in cages, and they can’t escape if they want to. It’s too miserable. I hope to investigate the cause of the fire. In addition, No matter what the reason, campus management is problematic. Is there no management staff in the animal room? Is there no fire hydrant nearby? Do you have to wait until someone is injured to dig out these hidden dangers??! ​”

“Why does this feel timid? Safety accidents should be educated and warned. How come this is going to a certain college, puff​.”

“It’s good that people are fine, I hope the little animals are fine (so why is this place on fire???) ​”

