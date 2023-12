Three hikers were injured by a falling tree in the Görlitz district. According to the police, the group was traveling in a snowy forest area near Jonsdorf. A tree collapsed – presumably under the weight of the snow.

A 71-year-old was trapped under the tree and seriously injured. Two other hikers suffered lacerations and cuts. The seriously injured man was freed by the fire department and taken to a hospital in a rescue helicopter, it was said.

