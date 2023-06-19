Home » Zurich Seguros delivers three schools in San Lorenzo and Esmeraldas – EntornoInteligente
Zurich Seguros delivers three schools in San Lorenzo and Esmeraldas

Zurich Seguros delivers three schools in San Lorenzo and Esmeraldas

Quito, June 13, 2023.- As part of its commitment to Ecuadorians and with the purpose of promoting quality education and facilitating access to formal education in the province of Esmeraldas, Zurich Seguros delivered 3 schools located in the Cantons of San Lorenzo and Esmeraldas completely re-adapted in terms of infrastructure, furniture, didactic material, digital materials, among other aspects so that more than 750 girls and boys receive classes appropriately and adjusted to their needs.

“At Zurich Seguros we believe that education is key to sustainable development and we work to support this cause in the most vulnerable sectors,” says Nicolás Marchant, CEO of Zurich Seguros Ecuador. “It is necessary to support the growth and progress of communities with a strong focus on education because it is the only way to turn girls, boys and young people into promoters of the transformation of their own environment and, therefore, of the country,” she adds. he.

This first delivery is part of an intervention plan led by Zurich Seguros and Z Zurich Foundation and implemented by the United for Education Foundation. The project contemplates the reconditioning of six schools in total. On this occasion, it was the “Segundo Amalio Mercado” schools and the “Tululbí” Educational Unit, both located in the San Lorenzo canton and the “José Jijón Saavedra” Educational Unit in the Esmeraldas canton who received new classrooms, playgrounds, sanitary batteries, paint , among other improvements and equipment.

In addition, teacher training sessions and implementation of the ChanGo pedagogical model were held, which includes adapting the curriculum to the culture and context of the community, strengthening teaching skills, incorporating dynamic and creative methodologies, evaluations, new organization and school culture, education with principles and respect, training for students, teachers, parents and community leaders, understanding that education does not end at school, but is carried out comprehensively with all social actors.

The initiative also had the participation of teachers and parents who, through a governance strategy, will seek the self-sustainability of these spaces in economic, technical, social and environmental aspects.

Zurich Seguros will continue to support projects that generate well-being for different communities in the country, fulfilling its purpose of positively impacting people to build a better future together and protect the efforts of Ecuadorians.

