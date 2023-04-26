1-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 0-0! The Shanghai duo lead the way with three consecutive victories!Nantong won its first victory and Dalian tied Chengdu_Match_Home_Haigang

Original title: 1-0 2-0 1-0 1-0 0-0! The Shanghai duo lead the way with three consecutive victories!Nantong won the first victory, and the Dalian native tied Chengdu

On April 26, Beijing time, the third round of the Chinese Super League played 5 games. Shanghai Haigang beat the Cangzhou Lions 1-0 away, and Shanghai Shenhua beat Changchun Yatai 1-0 at home. The Shanghai duo won three consecutive victories. Neck in the Super League standings! In the other three games, Nantong Zhiyun defeated the Henan team 1-0 at home and won the first victory in the Chinese Super League. Tianjin Jinmen Tigers beat Shenzhen Football Club 2-0 away, and Dalianers drew Chengdu Rongcheng 0-0 at home.

The game will be held at 17:30 on April 26th. The Cangzhou Lions will play against Shanghai Seaport at the Cangzhou Stadium. There was a big difference in the strength of the cards between the two sides. After the game started, the Haigang team had mastered the rhythm and turned away. In the 7th minute, Oscar made a wonderful cross, and Wu Lei grabbed a header in front of the goal. In the 10th minute, Oscar sent a through pass, and Paulinho missed the shot. In the 13th minute, Yao Xuchen hit Oscar. After the referee awarded the penalty, he canceled the penalty after watching VAR.

In the 42nd minute, Wu Lei turned around and shot high from the front of the penalty area. In the last stage of the first half, Yang Yun made a mistake in a clearance and turned into an own goal assist. Wu Lei volleyed from the far corner with his left foot and succeeded, Haigang 1-0! Changing places to fight again, Pinke missed an excellent opportunity to score, and Yan Junling made a superb attack. Wu Lei and Oscar cooperated many times, but they failed to convert into goals. In the end, the Cangzhou Lions lost 0-1 to Haigang. The latter won the first three consecutive victories in the Chinese Super League and ranked first in the standings.

At 19:35 on April 26th, the Shenzhen team played very well in the first two rounds. This round played against the Tianjin Jinmen Tigers at the Universiade Center Stadium. The fans had hope, but the result was very regrettable. In the 6th minute of the game, Alessandrini volleyed the goal with the ball, and Han Pengfei blocked it with his head. In the 12th minute, Yuan Mincheng made a mistake in stopping the ball. Rosa took advantage of the opportunity and scored with a strong shot.

See also Bayern did not seriously consider Kane's fears that he would not fit in abroad and Nashuai In the 29th minute, Barton sent an assist from the wing, Rosa scored twice with a long shot, Jinmen Tigers 2-0! In stoppage time in the first half, Wang Qiuming missed the goal with a barb in the penalty area. In the 73rd minute, the Jinmen Tigers made a mistake in passing the ball. Zhang Yuan went forward to attack the goal, and Xu Jiamin confiscated the ball. In the 85th minute, Mi Haolun volleyed high. In the 88th minute, after Achim Peng stopped the ball with his chest, he hit the center beam and popped out. The Shenzhen team was so unlucky! In the end, the Jinmen Tigers won the away game. Shanghai Shenhua 1-0 Changchun Yatai At 19:35 on April 26, Shanghai Shenhua played against Changchun Yatai at the Shanghai Stadium. In the first half, the two sides played relatively conservatively with few chances. Tan Long shot past the far corner sliding goal, Xu Haoyang’s long shot was confiscated, Leonardo’s header went wide, and Amadou’s long shot was saved. In another battle, in the 64th minute, Malailai shot a decapitated goal, and Shenhua took a 1-0 lead! Yatai’s foreign aid Leonardo attacked the goal three times, which was very threatening, but Ma Zhen turned the danger. In the 71st minute, Wang Jinxian missed the post with a volley shot. In the 79th minute, Leonardo’s header was resolved by Ma Zhen. In the 83rd minute, Leonardo dunked the defender’s defense and volleyed. Cui Lin made a thrilling header from the goal line! In the end, Shenhua won the first three consecutive victories with the only goal of the game by Marele, ranking second in the standings. Malelai, who was dubbed “Ma Caicai” by fans before, is up to the challenge! See also National Games dividends boosted Shaanxi's national fitness boom Nantong Zhiyun defeated Henan team 1-0 The score is not big, but for the newly promoted Nantong Zhiyun, it is of great significance. This is their first victory in the Super League in team history! The game time is also at 19:35 on April 26. Nantong Zhiyun is at the Rugao Olympic Sports Center Stadium at home to face the Henan team. In the first half, Castillo missed a good opportunity and Zhong Yihao made a dangerous lie. In the 78th minute, Morelatto made a precise oblique long pass, Romario Balde made a stop and passed Luo Xin’s pass, Castillo rushed to the goal with a shovel shot, Nantong broke the deadlock 1-0 lead! The Henan team’s offense was weak, and the audience actually had zero shots on target. This should be summed up! Dalianers draw 0-0 at home with Chengdu Rongcheng The Dalian people also want to win the opponent at home, but the strength of the cards does not allow it. Chengdu Rongcheng Dongchuang introduced a number of strong players, and the overall strength is far above that of the Dalianers, but they did not take away points from the Dalianers’ home court. In this game, the Dalian people played relatively steadily, with strong tactical discipline. Tessonev, Lu Peng and others played well. Many players suffered from cramps. Lu Peng was still injured in the second half and was taken away by an ambulance. It should be said that it is not easy for Dalian people to get this 1 point! In this game, Lin Longchang came back, and Dalian’s defense line was much more stable. In the 9th minute, Jin Minyou volleyed and fired an anti-aircraft gun! In the 17th minute, Shang Yin volleyed from outside the penalty area and missed. In the 30th minute, Wang Yu missed a long shot. In another battle, in the 55th minute, Lin Liangming scored a goal, but the goalkeeper was ineffective for the first goal. In the 60th minute, Tsonev’s free kick was saved. In the 76th minute, Lu Peng fell to the ground injured and was pulled away by an ambulance. In the 93rd minute, Palacios missed the goal from a small angle. In the end, both sides got 1 point each. See also The final stage of the Chinese Super League will reignite tomorrow's battle for the championship and relegation. There is little suspense, will you still watch it? -Mobile phone Xinmin [Welcometopayattentionto”HagiDragonViewingtheWorld”andsupportChinesefootball!】Return to Sohu to see more

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

