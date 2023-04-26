Star Trek: Resurgence launches next month – Star Trek: Resurgence

Developer Drama Labs has officially announced the release date for its upcoming narrative-heavy adventure game, Star Trek: Resurgence. The game, which will be released on PC (via the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series 1, will officially debut next month on May 23.

As for what the game will be about, Star Trek: Resurgence tells an original story set in an era not long after Next Generation. The story revolves around two characters, First Mate Jara Redeker and Engineering Lieutenant Carter Diaz, and sees them journey through a dark mystery connecting two civilizations on the brink of war.

The game will also feature various appearances of iconic Star Trek characters and will require players to make a series of dialogue choices in order to determine the outcome of the actual storyline.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.