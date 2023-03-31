Vlahovic: 120 million is too much

The Juventus the hunt for fourth place resumes. Between trials, fear of other penalties and A league the Old Lady also projects itself on the market to plan the season to come and the rose of the future.

Dusan Vlahovic is always at the center of market rumors that would like him on the transfer list, the player despite returning to the goal in the international break, with the Juventus is certainly not thrilling and the investment of 75 million euros paid into the coffers of Fiorentina, so far has not yielded the desired results. In Premier League it seems that the Manchester United can put a lot of money on the plate but the valuation of 120 million euros made by Juventusseems out of reach especially for the yield of the bomber ex Fiorentina. A lot of the black and white market will also depend on the final position in the standings, because with or without Champions League the scenarios would change drastically.

The little door of nostalgia

The permanence of Paulo Dybala in yellow and red it could depend on Jose Mourinhothe Argentine is very close to the Portuguese coach and in the event of Mou’s farewell, Joya’s future could also be called into question.

In recent days it seems that theInter can reopen the porcina of nostalgia, because the deal faded in the last summer market session, could come back in June. The Milanese club would be considering what to do, especially considering that the players they will greet Milano they would yield an important treasure in the club’s coffers, which could be invested to strengthen the squad. From Roma they block and don’t seem to be ready for this eventuality, but if the Giallorossi miss fourth place, the situation could change suddenly.

For a Diaz who goes, there is a Zaniolo who comes

According to the Spanish press, Brahim Diaz could return to base and then return to this Madrid. The AC Milan number 10 would leave the useful box vacant to return to dreaming Nicolo Zaniolo. The former Giallorossi who landed in Turkey could soon return to Serie A, with the Rossoneri as first choice. The player had been close to landing in Milan during the winter transfer market, but Milan had then given up on Zaniolo, who moved to Galatasaray. Since time immemorial the Milan are looking for a player to fill that role on the pitch, with Judge Ziyech which now seems a distant memory, Zaniolo would be the perfect profile for the Milan from the future.