15-year-old Camarda makes history in Milan victory

Francesco Camarda made history on Saturday evening. The 15-year-old AC Milan striker became the youngest player ever to play in the Italian premier football league. The Italian youth team player was substituted in the 83rd minute of the injury-plagued “Rossoneri”’s 1-0 home win against Fiorentina. Theo Hernandez scored the only goal in a balanced game with a converted penalty (45th + 2).

In the finish, the guests pushed vehemently for an equalizer, but had no luck in the end. This also pleased Camarda, who was born in Milan and will only turn 16 next year on March 10th. At 15 years and 259 days, he beat the previous record of defender Wisdom Amey from Bologna, who was 15 years and 274 days old in 2021.

The Milanese are third in the league with 26 points, two points ahead of SSC Napoli. The fourth-placed side defeated Atalanta Bergamo 2-1 away and moved four points ahead of Sturm Graz’s fifth-placed Europa League opponent.

Salernitana surprises with Daniliuc

In the table cellar, Flavius ​​Daniliuc was able to celebrate a victory for the first time this season. The 22-year-old Viennese surprised US Salernitana with a 2-1 home win against Lazio Rome in the 13th round. Daniliuc played on the right in the three-man defense chain until the 61st minute. Shortly afterwards the hosts decided the game. They are still last, but have caught up with penultimate Hellas Verona (8 each) on points.

