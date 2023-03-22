10
The former Swiss striker is a man for emergencies. He managed promotions and also surprised in other ways. Now Maurizio Jacobacci is back as a coach in a heated environment. With him, 1860 should finally be about football again, not about scandals.
On the training ground of TSV 1860 Munich, a man with Armani sunglasses and crossed arms is leaning against a floodlight pole. Maurizio Jacobacci is just finishing the last unit on the lawn, then he approaches this man, greets him with a handshake and hugs him. “Servus,” then he switches to English.