The former Swiss striker is a man for emergencies. He managed promotions and also surprised in other ways. Now Maurizio Jacobacci is back as a coach in a heated environment. With him, 1860 should finally be about football again, not about scandals.

Even club legends coaching in 1860 found the turmoil too much. Will Maurizio Jacobacci fare better? Catherine Müller / Imago

On the training ground of TSV 1860 Munich, a man with Armani sunglasses and crossed arms is leaning against a floodlight pole. Maurizio Jacobacci is just finishing the last unit on the lawn, then he approaches this man, greets him with a handshake and hugs him. “Servus,” then he switches to English.