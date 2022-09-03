Original title: 20 big news in the NBA overnight: Gallinari expects to be reimbursed for the season, the Lakers are interested in multiple Jazz coaches

On September 3rd, Beijing time, what happened in the NBA this past night? The new Green Army aid Gallinari was diagnosed with a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee and is expected to be reimbursed for the season. The Lakers are interested in a number of veterans from the Jazz. Brother Ball is expected to miss training camp due to injury. Herro wants to be the starter and All-Star…

1. Gallinari expected to be out for the season

Reporter Shams reported that after further diagnosis, Gallinari suffered a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee. When he was injured last Saturday, Gallinari was initially thought to have a torn meniscus and was expected to miss two months, but after a thorough examination by the Greens, it was found that he had a torn cruciate ligament and is expected to take 6-12 months to recover. . He will soon undergo surgery and is expected to be out for the season, including the playoffs. The Green Army suffered a major blow.

Gallinari himself said on social media: “This is a difficult week for me because I understand how serious my injury is. Basketball means everything to me, and I can’t be with my Celtics teammates. It makes me sad to play together on the court.” He also said that he will do rehabilitation training with the team’s staff and return to the court as soon as possible, and thanked the fans, teammates and the NBA family for their support.

NBA reporter Jeff Zillgitt reported that the Lakers are interested in some of the veterans in the Jazz lineup, including Bojan, Clarkson and Conley, and the Lakers also want to retain as much cap space as possible next summer to pursue Irving. Therefore, they are less interested in players who are still under contract beyond the 2022-23 season. Among the above players, only Bojan is on an expiring contract, and his salary is $19.34 million.

3. Lakers consider Westbrook for Conley Jeff Zillgitt reports that there are rumors that there will be some discussions between the Lakers and Jazz about taking Conley in exchange for Westbrook and the first-round pick. Conley’s contract doesn’t expire until after the 2023-24 season, but the final season is partially guaranteed. See also For Pasquino a bronze medal in the 200 obstacles 4. Brother Qiu is expected to miss training camp due to injury According to NBA reporter Jamal Collier, the Bulls guard is expected to miss training camp due to persistent pain and discomfort after undergoing left knee meniscus surgery in January, and there are doubts about his ability to play in the start of the regular season. Ball’s knee structure has returned to normal after arthroscopic surgery, but he is still in pain while playing basketball in Los Angeles, sources said. 5. The Heat never offered Mitchell to the Jazz It was previously reported that the Heat are interested in Mitchell, and Mitchell also has the idea of ​​joining the Heat. But the latest news from the US media shows that the Heat never offered Mitchell to the Jazz. In the offseason, the Heat were involved in the trade rumors of Durant and Mitchell. In the end, Durant decided to stay with the Nets and Mitchell was traded to the Cavaliers. 6. Nick Young would most like to fight Russell in a boxing match When asked which NBA player he would most like to fight in a boxing match, Nick Young replied: “D’Angelo Russell, of course, there are other Warriors, Lakers and some coaches. “ Russell and Nick Young had a good relationship with the Los Angeles Lakers, but their relationship changed completely after the “tape gate” incident in 2016. The two talked about Nick Young’s infidelity in an exchange, and Russell recorded it and posted it online. At that time, Nick Young was already engaged to singer girlfriend Azalea, and the two were in love. After the “recording door” happened, Azalea broke off the engagement with Nick Young. 7. Knicks eye Alexander According to Marc Berman of New York, the Knicks will be looking for their next disgruntled young player, and Thunder guard Alexander will be one of their targets. The Knicks had previously pursued Mitchell, but were unwilling to send more draft chips. In the end, the Jazz decided to complete a 1-for-8 deal with the Cavaliers and send Mitchell to Cleveland. 8. Knicks re-sign Barrett and Randle Former NBA player Frye talked about Randle on the show. “Landry played his best game when he had the ball in his hands, and when he was double-teamed or without the ball, he didn’t prove he was still an All-Star. Every time he was double-teamed over the years , he becomes ineffective, which is why the Knicks are willing to re-sign Barrett, Barrett can pass, can screen, can shoot threes, he is young and athletic.” See also Sportmarket first club with the victories of Gallina and Rech Allieve: podium all from Treviso 9. Knicks shocked and disappointed not to get Mitchell According to Marc Berman of The New York Post, the Knicks front office was “shocked and disappointed” not to get Donovan Mitchell. The Knicks did not want to sign a huge early contract extension with Barrett immediately. They prefer to have a deadline in mid-October, or during training camp, or even when Barrett becomes a restricted free agent on July 1 next year. Then renew the contract. But when they learned that the Cavaliers were in the lead in the Mitchell trade, they began to work on an early contract extension agreement with Barrett, and Barrett eventually signed with the Knicks to a maximum of 120 million over four years. contract. 10. Herro wants to be a starter and an All-Star U.S. media reported that Herro is interested in becoming a starter and an All-Star for the Heat. When asked about the next goal of his career, Herro said: “Being a starter in this league and then one day becoming an All-Star is my next step.” In the 2021-22 season, Herro averaged 20.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists per game in the regular season, but was in poor form in the playoffs, averaging only 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. 11. The reason why the Cavaliers traded Sexton came to light The Cavaliers didn’t give Sexton the ideal extension and didn’t rescind his qualifying offer. The relationship between the two sides began to deteriorate. The Cavaliers offered Sexton a three-year offer of about $40 million this summer, but Sexton wanted a contract with an average salary of $20 million. In the end, Sexton came to the Jazz with a four-year, $72 million sign-and-trade. He was very excited and satisfied. 12. The Celtics are Melon’s No. 1 favorite NBA reporter Brandon Ronbinson reported that Anthony’s potential next home probability ranking is as follows: 1. Celtics, 2. Knicks, 3. Nets, 4. Suns, 5. Warriors. It was previously reported that the Celtics are considering the introduction of Melon due to Gallinari’s serious injury, and Melon is also interested in returning to the Knicks. 13. No progress in the contract renewal talks for Gwy See also Euroleague, relentless Milan: even Maccabi annihilated - Sport - Basketball Greens reporter Jared Weiss reported that sources revealed that Greens player Grant Williams is eligible for an early contract extension this offseason. related progress. In the 2021-22 season, Gway averaged 7.8 points and 3.6 rebounds per game, and in the 2022-23 season, his salary is $4.3 million. 14. Woj is optimistic about the future of the Cavaliers On the show, Woj said about the Cavaliers after the trade, “This is a team that could have as many as four All-Star-caliber players, and they’re young. Not only are they great right now, they’re going to be great in the future. They’re going to be a great team for a long time. They’re a force to be reckoned with, not just in the East, but across the league.” But odds are that the Cavaliers will only be able to win about 46 games this season. , not in the top 5 in the East. 15. In the European Cup group stage, the Israeli men’s basketball team narrowly defeated the Finnish men’s basketball team 89-87 in overtime. Avdia contributed 23 points and 15 rebounds, and Markkanen scored 33 points and 12 rebounds. 16. In the European Cup group stage, the Ukrainian men’s basketball team defeated the British men’s basketball team 90-61. Mikhailiuk scored 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists in less than 23 minutes. 17. In the European Cup group stage, the Greek men’s basketball team beat the Croatian men’s basketball team 89-85, Antetokounmpo scored 27 points, 11 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 blocks, Dorsey 27 points, Bojan Bogdanovic 19 points and 7 rebounds, Zubac had 11 points and 5 rebounds. 18. In the European Cup group stage, the Polish men’s basketball team defeated the Czech men’s basketball team 99-84. Former NBA player Veseli scored 17 points. Satoranski played poorly and scored zero. Poland’s Ponitka scored a game-high 26 points and 9 assists. 19. In the European Cup group stage, the Italian men’s basketball team defeated the Estonian men’s basketball team 83-62. Five Italian men's basketball players scored in double figures, Jazz's new aid Feng Tecchio scored a team-high 19 points, and Meili scored 17 points. 20. In the European Cup group stage, the Serbian men's basketball team defeated the Dutch men's basketball team 100-76. Jokic clocked in in three quarters and scored 19 points, 6 baskets and 4 assists.

