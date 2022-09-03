Home Health Can you eat bananas on an empty stomach? Attention – INRAN
Health

Can you eat bananas on an empty stomach? Attention – INRAN

by admin
Can you eat bananas on an empty stomach? Attention – INRAN

Can you eat bananas on an empty stomach? Attention, because this is the classic detail that makes (a lot) the difference

Banana (Pixabay)

THE MOST READ ARTICLES OF TODAY->

Here we are, this year we promised that after the holidays, we would go back to getting fit and embracing a lifestyle that was healthy. Obviously one a lot of war has its ingredients that cannot be missing in any way. Among these we certainly include: a not very sedentary life, the right training, the right spiritual nourishment and… not. In fact, eating well is something that is not negligible. But, eating well, especially for those who are not used to or educated to this, can also be a bit complex.

In fact, it is necessary to know the needs of one’s body in order to satisfy them. Get the right amount of protein into the body, carbohydrates, and fiber is never taken for granted.

Of course we cannot pretend that there are also fruit and vegetables, which must still be consumed in the right quantities, without exceeding.

Can you eat bananas on an empty stomach? It is a not negligible detail

Empty stomach bananas
Bananas on an empty stomach? (Pixabay)

One piece of advice is to always consume fruit Seasonal. Now that the summer is over, the good autumn fruits are about to return. Wanting to make a statistic, certainly among the most consumed there is the banana. On this fruit, however, there is a lot of confusion.

That is good for sure. The high contents of potassium and vitamins make it a very valid ally for our health. Among the other beneficial effects we point out that in support of bones, mood and energy. However, you will notice that the banana is an extremely sweet fruit, which therefore has a very high calorie intake, being rich in sugars.

See also  What is blue light and why it is recommended to protect our eyes

This creates some necessary clarifications to make: obviously, those who have a sedentary life, will have to consume a maximum of one a day, if they do not want to exceed the daily calories. The situation is different for a sportsman, who can draw all the necessary energy from this fruit.

Precisely because it is rich in calories, we must avoid eating it on an empty stomach. Like every time we introduce a large number of sugars on an empty stomach, ours glucose it rises dramatically and then practically undergoes a vertical collapse after a few hours. This will create the well-known “hole in the stomach” feeling, an uncontrolled sense of hunger and also a very irritable mood.

The advice, in this case, is to choose less ripe bananas, which are usually less caloric.

You may also like

Does drinking water lower your blood pressure? here’s...

that’s why you absolutely must not eat them!

Argentina, a mysterious pneumonia killed 3 people in...

Is it healthy to eat chicken with skin...

You can’t even imagine what happens to your...

Microsoft Game Pass Friends and Family Edition launched...

three reasons why you should do it –...

Microsoft promises to release Call of Duty to...

Arthritis: Two powerful natural remedies that can help...

Beat in the middle of the election campaign....

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy