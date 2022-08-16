2022 China Lishui Sports Dance (National Standard Dance) Open was successfully held

Source: Zhejiang Online



On August 13, the 6th China Lishui Sports Dance (National Standard Dance) Open was hosted by Lishui Sports Development Service Center and Lishui Sports Federation, and Lishui City Sports Development Service Center and Lishui Education Bureau hosted The 11th Youth Sports Dance Championship was held in Lishui Sports Center Gymnasium in an orderly manner. 51 teams from low-risk areas in the province and nine counties and cities in Lishui participated in the competition.

According to the competition rules, the competition organizing committee has set up professional group, group A, youth group, children group, elite group and other groups, and set up individual, double, collective and six-person competition forms from the performance of sports dance. 211 games will be held, and the total number of participants in each game will be controlled within 50 people, and will be divided into three venues A/B/C at the same time.

The competition starts from 9:00 in the morning and ends at 8:00 in the evening. The organizing committee will commend and reward the associations, teams and athletes who have performed outstandingly in the competition.Pan Zhihui, chairman of Lishui Sports Federation, presented the Outstanding Organization Award to the association that made efforts in this competition and took a group photo

The sports dance event is favored by more and more people in the national fitness. The youngest contestant in this Open is six years old and the oldest is 75 years old. The biggest change in the sports dance competition is that the young players in our city are getting stronger and stronger, and the skills of the amateur group players are getting closer and closer to the professional group level. The competition among young single-single Latin dancers is fierce. After preliminaries, semi-finals, semi-finals and finals, the top six winners will enter the ranking competition. Pan Zhihui, chairman of Lishui Sports Federation, presented certificates to the winners and took a group photo.

Lishui International Dance Sports Association has held several executive council discussions to formulate plans and implement measures, from declaration to epidemic prevention and control material preparation, medical staffing, admission testing staffing, security staffing, catering hygiene management, and team safety. Education and other work, all point-to-point implementation, so that all staff, team leaders, referees, and athletes will be screened before the competition, and those who have “six” conditions will not participate. On the day of the competition, according to the epidemic prevention and control requirements of the National Health Commission , the screenshots of the “three codes” of personal 48-hour nucleic acid test negative certificates are uniformly packaged and sent to the organizing committee for review by the special management team.