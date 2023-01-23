Home Sports 2022 Top 10 Football Star Rankings (Photos) | Football | Players | Top Ten
[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing time, January 23, 2023]Last year’s FIFA World Cup in Qatar left a deep impression on many fans. The sportskeeda website announced the ranking of the top ten players in the world in 2022. The list is as follows for readers:

First place: Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe ranks first in the top 10 football stars in 2022. The picture shows the profile photo of Mbappé of the French team. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Kylian Mbappe is a French professional football player who plays as a striker and plays for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the French Football League (referred to as Ligue 1). He has won honors such as the 2022 World Cup Golden Boot Award and the 2022 ESPY Global Best Men’s Football Player of the Year.

Second place: Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi ranks second in the list of top 10 football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 18, 2022, in Lusail City, Qatar, during the World Cup final between Argentina and France, Argentina’s Lionel Messi participated in the game. (Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is an Argentine professional football player who plays as a striker for Paris Saint-Germain in Ligue 1. He has won the FIFA Ballon d’Or seven times, the 2014 World Cup Ballon d’Or, the 2022 World Cup Ballon d’Or and other honors.

Third place: Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski (Robert Lewandowski) ranks third in the list of the top 10 football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 4, 2022, Doha, Qatar, during the 16th round of the World Cup, Lewandowski of the Polish team participated in the game. (Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Robert Lewandowski is a Polish professional football player who plays for Barcelona in the Spanish Football League (La Liga) as a striker. He has won honors such as the 2021 Polish Player of the Year, the 2021 World Footballer, and the 2022 Golden Foot Award.

Fourth place: Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema (Karim Benzema) ranks fourth in the 2022 Top 10 Football Stars list. The picture shows Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema (centre) during the match between Real Valladolid CF and Real Madrid CF in Valladolid, Spain, on December 30, 2022. (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Karim Benzema is a French football player who plays for Real Madrid (referred to as Real Madrid) in La Liga and serves as a striker (center forward). He has won honors such as the 2022 Golden Globe Award and the 2022 Ring Football Award for the Best Men’s Football Player of the Year.

Fifth place: Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland (Erling Haaland) ranks fifth in the list of top 10 football stars in 2022. Erling Haaland of Manchester City shoots during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Manchester City at Elland Road in Leeds, England, December 28, 2022. (Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Erling Haaland (Erling Haaland) is a Norwegian professional football player who plays for Manchester City (referred to as Manchester City) in the English Premier League (referred to as the Premier League) as a striker. He has won honors such as the 2020-2021 UEFA Champions League Golden Boot and the 2021 Norwegian Footballer of the Year (best player).

Sixth place: Vinícius Júnior

Vinícius Júnior ranks sixth in the top 10 football stars in 2022. The picture shows the game screen of Vinicius of the Brazilian team in the round of 16 of the 2022 Qatar World Cup held in Doha, Qatar, on December 5, 2022. (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior is a Brazilian football player who plays for Real Madrid as a winger. He has assisted the team in winning the 2022 Spanish Super Cup, 2022 UEFA Champions League, 2022 UEFA Super Cup and other honors.

Seventh place: Kevin De Bruyne

Kevin De Bruyne (Kevin De Bruyne) ranks seventh on the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows on December 31, 2022, in Manchester, England, during the Premier League match between Manchester City and Everton, De Bruyne of Manchester City participated in the game. (Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne is a Belgian football player who plays for Manchester City in the Premier League as a midfielder. He has won honors such as the 2015 German Footballer of the Year, the 2022 Golden Foot Award, and the 2022 England Northwest Football Association Premier League Player of the Year.

Eighth place: Luka Modrić

Luka Modric (Luka Modrić) ranks eighth on the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows, on December 17, 2022, Doha, Qatar, during the third place match between the Croatian team and the Moroccan team in the World Cup, Modric of the Croatian team participated in the game. (Karim Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images)

Luka Modric is a Croatian football player who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga as a midfielder. He has won the 2019 Golden Foot Award, the 2021 Croatian Footballer, and the 2021 Croatian Best Player and other honors.

Ninth place: Thibaut Courtois

Thibaut Courtois (Thibaut Courtois) ranks ninth on the list of the top 10 football stars in 2022. The picture shows that on November 23, 2022, during the Group F match between Belgium and Canada in Qatar World Cup Group F, Belgian player Courtois celebrated saving Canadian player Alfonso Davis’ penalty. (Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Belgian Thibaut Courtois celebrates saving Canada’s Alphonso Davies during their Group F match between Belgium and Canada at the Tal World Cup.

Thibaut Courtois is a Belgian football player who plays for Real Madrid in La Liga as a goalkeeper. He has won the 2018 World Cup Golden Glove Award, the 2022 Yashin Award, and the 2022 AS Sports Award.

Tenth place: Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane (Sadio Mane) ranks tenth on the list of top ten football stars in 2022. The picture shows, on October 22, 2022, in Munich, Germany, during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Bayern Munich and the international football team, Bayern Munich’s Mane participated in the game. (Matthias Hangst/Getty Images)

Sadio Mane is a Senegalese football player who plays for the Bayern Munich team of the German Football League (referred to as the Bundesliga) as a striker. He has won honors such as the 2019 African Footballer of the Year, the 2018-2019 Premier League Golden Boot, and the 2022 Socrates Award.

