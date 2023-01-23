Fitness trackers have become increasingly popular for those who like to work out or monitor their fitness, but it is not easy to find the best smartbands out there in the midst of an offer that over the years has become decidedly vast. On the one hand, all these gadgets now offer an acceptable level of monitoring of physical parameters and sleep quality; on the other hand, however, products equipped with reliable sensors, good autonomy and satisfactory user experience can be counted on the fingers of two hands.

For this reason we have chosen nine among those with the best relationship between quality and price and with the more interesting featuresto give (or treat yourself) to a useful gadget not only for exercise enthusiasts, but also for those who want to improve their daily habits with a little more exercise and rest.

How a smartband works

Almost all modern smartbands share some basic characteristics, such as a display that often develops in length while maintaining the same width of the strap or only slightly overhanging – so as not to be too annoying, especially during sports. The screen is usually oled/amoled so that it can be easily read but also slightly curved to accommodate the line of the device. The technology employed by the panel also helps greatly extend the battery life which, unlike smartwatches, can last for several days before needing to be recharged.

Despite the compact size, there are numerous sensors inside the smartbands to detect physical parameters such as heart rate or blood oxygen level and also movements thanks to the accelerometer or gyroscope, so as to act as an assistant during sports performance by recognizing a great variety of disciplines. The most advanced models they also include the nfc chip for contactless payments or to carry out microtransactions by bringing your wrist close to the pos in the various shops, without having to enter any password.

The results come communicated via bluetooth to the smartphone, which collects them and can view them on request in real time or in a history. The phone can also be used to change the face of the smartband and send notifications of incoming calls and apps, which are thus shown on the wrist without having to take the smartphone out of the pocket. Usually the view notifications is limited – the most suitable devices from this point of view are smartwatches – but there is no shortage of models that try to cover this aspect in the best possible way.

How we chose smartbands

In our gallery we have chosen the nine best smartbands of the moment sort by price starting from under 20 euros to a maximum of around 150. We have chosen the most important features for each product.