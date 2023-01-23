This Monday, January 23, in the morning, SIVA announced the opening of a new bus route in the city of Valledupar. This is the 316, which will cover the city from north to south.

In this sense, according to information from SIVA, this fifth route will pass through the Alfonso López Airport, the Transport Terminal to the Popular University of Cesar, UPC, Hurtado campus. Which means that it covers communes 3, 1 and 6, “covering more than 15 neighborhoods and relevant sites in the city such as shopping centers, government entities and educational institutions”.

According to the information, this route that begins at 5:00 a.m. and ends at 9:00 a.m., will start at the Transportation Terminal, will pass through the airport, the Mirador del Valle complex, 25 de Diciembre neighborhood, Simón Bolívar Clinic, La Ceiba roundabout, La Ceiba Olympic, Total Health, Loperena National College, Cesar Governorate, Hospital, Éxito de Las Flores, Registry Office, Dusakawi EPS, Erasmo Clinic, Guatapurí shopping center and UPC Hurtado.

With this there are already 5 routes in operation: 214, 313, 562, 561 and 316.